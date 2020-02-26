It’s hip, it’s happening – it’s Kasi Vibe!

Kasi Vibe PRO Salmi Shigwedha engaging the members of the media at The Garden Inn, about the first festival of the year taking place from 6 to 8 March. Photo Nampa

The organisers of the Kasi Vibe Festival (KVF) volume 8 are promising a bigger and better event with lots of new activities.

According to KVF Public Relations Officer, Salmi Shigwedha, one of the highlights is a cage lifted by a crane that will take patrons up in the sky to view some parts of Windhoek, mainly Katutura.

As for entertainment, Shigwedha said they are focusing on the upcoming artists “with the ability to keep the vibe alive”.

She added that the KVF – initiated by the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development – is now a business platform where exhibitors apply to book a place. “We received 826 applications just for beverage stores, but we can only accommodate 30 of these participants.”

In other news, Shigwedha said that KVF is branching out of the Khomas region, heading for the coast for the first time. “We are going to the Erongo region for s our first out of Khomas event, and we are calling it the Easter edition,” Shigwedha said.

There will be two KVF volumes in Windhoek this, with an additional event to be hosted outside the capital every year.

The Kasi Vibe Festival takes place from 6 to 8 March at Sam Nujoma Stadium.

