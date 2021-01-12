It’s raining pancakes at CAN
“Supporting this drive allows us to raise much-needed funds for the organisation’s support programmes, while our bigger income-generating projects are still on hold due to Covid-19 regulations,” said CAN’s Rolf Hansen.
Similar drives will be rolled out at the various branches and voluntary committees nationwide as from next week.
Pancake orders for this drive can be placed with Mary-Jane Human at 061 237 740 or [email protected] until Thursday, 14 January 2021 for collection on Friday morning.
Plain and sugared pancakes cost N$5 each, while a mince pancake will set you back N$10.