It’s raining pancakes at CAN

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) embarks hosts its first fundraiser for the year with a pancake sale at its head office in Windhoek on Friday.“Supporting this drive allows us to raise much-needed funds for the organisation’s support programmes, while our bigger income-generating projects are still on hold due to Covid-19 regulations,” said CAN’s Rolf Hansen.Similar drives will be rolled out at the various branches and voluntary committees nationwide as from next week.Pancake orders for this drive can be placed with Mary-Jane Human at 061 237 740 or [email protected] until Thursday, 14 January 2021 for collection on Friday morning.Plain and sugared pancakes cost N$5 each, while a mince pancake will set you back N$10.