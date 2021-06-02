It’s time for action

Commemoration of Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day

28 May marked the fourth official annual commemoration and celebration of Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day (MHHD) in Namibia.

This year the celebration took place in Rehoboth at the Origo Primary School, where stakeholders met with learners to place attention and focus on the need to address the issues surrounding menstrual health, while at the same time encouraging Namibia to understand that Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management (MHHM) is a human rights issue.

These stakeholders included the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC), the United Nations, GIZ “Sport for Development in Africa” Development (S4DA) and learners at Origo Primary School.

The day also saw the launch of the Integrated School Health Programme (ISHP), a joint initiative between the MoHSS and MoEAC which sees the implementation of the Health Promoting Schools Initiative, focusing on promoting conducive teaching and learning, and healthy lifestyles among the learners.

These objectives led to the stakeholders establishing an Integrated School Health Task Force at a national level, where the United Nations, ministries and other stakeholders will together work on planning, coordination, monitoring and evaluation, research, resource mobilization and advocacy of the ISHP.



Coalition launched

The Namibian Coalition for Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management was also launched at the event.

The coalition provides a platform for coordination and knowledge-sharing for the work being done by stakeholders working in MHHM and who work together to increase menstrual health information disbursement and mobilize resources for improved MHHM in Namibia. This is essential as in Namibia, as research has shown, 18% of our learners are missing between four and five days of school per month due to menstruation issues and challenges. Putting this into a Namibian perspective, where there are approximately 195 school days per year, so they miss out on 45 of those school days, which is simply too much.

As Hardap regional education director Gerhard Ndafenongo said during his keynote address: “We must engage in advocacy with political leaders and donor agencies to support the Dignity Project, which is part of the Integrated School Health Programme and National Safe Schools Framework. Girls and women do not choose whether to have their menses or not. When we do not support them during this time and provide them with the means with which to take care of themselves, we are violating their basic human rights. Menstruation is healthy and natural biological process, without which life on earth ceases to exist.”

The rest of the Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day was celebrated by the pupils through the medium of songs, dance and games which were facilitated by “Sport for Development in Africa” Development (S4DA).



