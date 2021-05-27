It’s vintage all the way, baby!

27 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected]
Namibia’s first Vintage Market kicks off in the capital tomorrow (28 May), and runs at the NUST Hotel School until Sunday.
The idea is to bring small businesses together to showcase their merchandise, with over 20 exhibitors, all selling a variety of items that range from clothing, jewellery and hats to cars, bikes and household items.
According to co-organiser Jossy Oskar, they have also included a High Tea session for the elderly from various old age homes in Windhoek and which takes place on Saturday. “Here our pensioners will be treated to some delicious delicacies from the NUST Hotel School and enjoy a live performance by one of our local jazz artists,” she said.
Entrance is N$50 and the dress code is strictly vintage. Remember, masks are compulsory!
For more info on the event, visit www.vintagemarketnam.com or their Facebook and Instagram pages.

