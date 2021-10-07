Jan Coetzee joins FirstRand board

The FirstRand Namibia Group welcomes Jan Coetzee (pictured) to the Board of Directors. He will fulfil the role of an independent non-executive director. Coetzee is an IT support professional turned consultant/trainer specialising in guiding organisations and individuals to adopt and adapt best practices for information technology governance and service management. He has more than 27 years’ experience ranging from technical support in a corporate environment to owning and managing an IT governance consulting firm with exposure to various market verticals covering mining, finance, utilities, public sector and logistics amongst others. Coetzee took up his board position on 1 October 2021.

