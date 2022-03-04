Japan supports vaccination drive

UNICEF representative Rachel Odede receives financial contribution from Japanese ambassador to Namibia Harada Hideaki. Photo contributed

The government of Japan renewed its commitment to Universal Health Coverage through a financial contribution to UNICEF supported programmes, with a particular focus on ensuring delivery of safe and timely vaccines to all Namibians, while bridging the gap for maternal and child health services in Namibia.

“UNICEF is grateful for this contribution from the people and the government of Japan, which will enable us to provide the much-needed supplies to enable the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and sustained capacity during these challenging times,” said Rachel Odede, UNICEF Representative to Namibia. “Working in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, with support from other stakeholders, we will also be able to monitor the benefits of these supplies and the challenges faced by the hard-to-reach regions in the delivery and storage of vaccines.

Although cases of Covid-19 are reported to be in a decline during the past 4 months of summer, the country still needs to prepare itself for possible increase in the coming winter months of May, June, and July.



Cold chain capacity

Speaking at the announcement of this contribution, His Excellency, Harada Hideaki, Ambassador of Japan to Namibia, underscored the commitment of his country in assisting the government of Namibia with support from UNICEF in expanding and strengthening the cold chain capacity, to ensure continuous availability of vaccines in all regions of the country in particular at sub-national level, while reducing wastage and increasing distribution.

“The government of Japan has a long history working with the Ministry of Health and Social Services in Namibia through UNICEF. I sincerely hope that Japan’s contribution will extensively support the continued efforts by UNICEF, the government of Namibia and implementing partners in ensuring that women and children do not die from preventable illnesses in Namibia,” Ambassador Harada said.

From the N$24 million received from Japan, UNICEF has committed N$10.7 million towards the procurement of essential vaccine equipment, in particular, cold-chain-equipment for Erongo, Hardap, //Kharas, Kunene, Omusati, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, Kavango East, and Kavango West, while the remaining N$13.5 million will be used to develop capacity and strengthen vaccine management, especially at health facility level during 2022 and 2023.

It is also envisaged that this assistance will contribute to the overall strengthening of the health emergency preparedness and response planning at sub-national level while increasing demand for routine immunization services across the country.