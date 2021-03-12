Japanese support for Khomas schools

Pictured with H.E. Japanese Ambassador Harada Hideaki (back) is principal George Kandetu (M.H. Greeff Primary School and principal Johanna de Koker (Bet-el Primary School). Photo contributed

The Japanese ambassador to Namibia, H.E. Harada Hideaki, earlier this week signed grant contracts with the principals of two Windhoek schools.

The first, valued at N$803 087 was signed with Johanna de Koker, principal of Bet-el Primary School, while the second, worth just over N$1 million, was signed with George Kandetu, principal of M.H. Greeff Primary School in Khomasdal.

Both contracts fall in the framework of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) and are destined to help build new classrooms in the respective schools to elevate the teaching and learning environment at M. H. Greeffm and to abolish the platoon system at Bet-el Primary School.

“We are grateful to the government and people of Japan for this gesture as we can finally provide a safe learning environment for learners and teachers who are exposed to asbestos in their classrooms built in the 1970s,” Kandetu said, while De Koker said they are happy to abolish the platoon system to provide learners with a conducive learning environment.

In 2020, one resource, two combined, four primary schools in Namibia were awarded grant assistance worth more than N$6.3 million in the framework of the Japanese GGP.



And then there’s more

The signing of the grant contracts with the following five schools, in addition to the above-mentioned two schools in Khomas region, is now under way.



1. Hearing Impairment Section, Eluwa Resource School, Oshana (N$942 776)

2. King Kauluma Combined School, Oshikoto (N$972 360)

3. Ndama Combined School, Kavango East (N$948 200)

4. Okeeholongo Primary School, Omusati (N$792 804)

5. Donatus Primary School, Otjozondiupa (N$853 301)



