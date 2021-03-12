Japanese support for Khomas schools

12 March 2021 | Education

The Japanese ambassador to Namibia, H.E. Harada Hideaki, earlier this week signed grant contracts with the principals of two Windhoek schools.
The first, valued at N$803 087 was signed with Johanna de Koker, principal of Bet-el Primary School, while the second, worth just over N$1 million, was signed with George Kandetu, principal of M.H. Greeff Primary School in Khomasdal.
Both contracts fall in the framework of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) and are destined to help build new classrooms in the respective schools to elevate the teaching and learning environment at M. H. Greeffm and to abolish the platoon system at Bet-el Primary School.
“We are grateful to the government and people of Japan for this gesture as we can finally provide a safe learning environment for learners and teachers who are exposed to asbestos in their classrooms built in the 1970s,” Kandetu said, while De Koker said they are happy to abolish the platoon system to provide learners with a conducive learning environment.
In 2020, one resource, two combined, four primary schools in Namibia were awarded grant assistance worth more than N$6.3 million in the framework of the Japanese GGP.

And then there’s more
The signing of the grant contracts with the following five schools, in addition to the above-mentioned two schools in Khomas region, is now under way.

1.Hearing Impairment Section, Eluwa Resource School, Oshana (N$942 776)
2.King Kauluma Combined School, Oshikoto (N$972 360)
3.Ndama Combined School, Kavango East (N$948 200)
4.Okeeholongo Primary School, Omusati (N$792 804)
5.Donatus Primary School, Otjozondiupa (N$853 301)

Similar News

 

Interesting and individual - despite the distance

20 hours ago | Education

By now, the world is almost used to organising differently. But how can you convey insights into lessons without learners, everyday life in the pre-school...

NBII start-up programme kicks off

1 day - 11 March 2021 | Education

In times of unprecedented downturn in the local as well as global economy and due to the widespread impact of Covid-19, youth unemployment is at...

Bursaries for worthy students

1 day - 10 March 2021 | Education

A third year Computer Science student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Melvin Rudolf, says being funded by MTC has lifted a...

Driving innovation

6 days ago - 05 March 2021 | Education

Applications are open for Falling Walls Lab Namibia, for which talented students, early career professionals, entrepreneurs and academics from all disciplines are invited to apply...

Expand our school, Dordabis parents plead

1 week ago - 04 March 2021 | Education

Parents at Dordabis are calling for the expansion of the local school to beyond grade 7 level to make education more accessible for children at...

Energy essay competition – enter now!

1 week ago - 03 March 2021 | Education

Grade 9 to 12 learners across the country are invited to participate in an essay writing competition under the theme “How do we best develop...

Full steam ahead for O&L’s TAP

1 week ago - 02 March 2021 | Education

Building on the success of more than a decade, the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group’s Talent Attraction Programme (TAP) is in full swing.The purpose of...

Namibia’s link to Loudima severed for now

1 week ago - 02 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] has financially withdrawn from its support of the beleaguered Loudima Institute for Technical and Vocational Training partnership in the Congo and the...

Exercise is not just about exercise

1 week ago - 01 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • Titus Mwahafa2021 seems to be continuing much in the same vein as 2020 ended; restrictions and Covid-19 still looming large for Namibia and...

Get your educational booklets here!

1 week ago - 01 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] Zone and Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) will once again print and distribute educational booklets for pre-primary pupils, as well as grades 1,...

Latest News

Windhoek below HIV target

14 hours ago | Health

United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) country director, Dr Alti Zwandor, has commended Namibia for achieving its 90% target of citizens living with...

Chill with Windhoek Express

18 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Entrepreneurs equipped and empowered

18 hours ago | Business

In a collaboration between Bank Windhoek and the Twapewa Kadhikwa Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Development, three entrepreneurs enjoyed support towards...

Underwater cultural heritage in the...

18 hours ago | Environment

A regional meeting on the protection of underwater cultural heritage in Africa is currently underway in Windhoek.The two-day virtual meeting, which began on Wednesday, is...

Communities at risk

19 hours ago | Environment

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism is intensifying its efforts to address the current increasing devastating human-wildlife conflict incidents in some parts of the...

Interesting and individual - despite...

20 hours ago | Education

By now, the world is almost used to organising differently. But how can you convey insights into lessons without learners, everyday life in the pre-school...

Financial support for local charities...

20 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] you’d like to do your part and donate to charity, then ChariTree is your answer. And while you’regiving, you also stand the...

Around the globe in seven...

20 hours ago | Sports

Windhoek [email protected] challenge. Seven days. A total of 95 participating countries and a 40 075km goal.The World Water Run starts on 16 March and ends on...

NBII start-up programme kicks off

1 day - 11 March 2021 | Education

In times of unprecedented downturn in the local as well as global economy and due to the widespread impact of Covid-19, youth unemployment is at...

Load More