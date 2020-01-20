Jazzing to the Kalahari beat

20 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Next Friday (31 January) Aubrei Woki & The Kalahari Band Show perform at the Kalahari Coffee & Jazz Café.
The unsung hero of African music, Abrei Woki and his long term Kalahari Band, perform live in Windhoek for the first time on Friday, 31 January at the Kalahari Coffee & Jazz Café in Windhoek.
Woki, who was born in the village of Tsamaya, is one of Botswana’s best bass players and vocalists. For 30 years, he was a bassist of choice for the likes of Hugh Masekela, Dudu Pukwana, The South African Gospel Singers, Township Express and Lucky Ranku, and Pinise Saul.
Woki has dedicated his life to music for Africa, the world, and on par the many great musicians, the likes of Peter Gabriel, Winston Mankunkun Paul Weller who is a close friend.
After many years in Europe and America, Woki is excited to finally share Botswana’s culture with Namibians on the other side of the Kalahari and give them an unforgettable experience of soulful Afro Jazz in Township Jazz style sung in Setwana and Kalanga.
Woki will be collaborating with Tapuwanashe “Tapz” Munyayi and Ori. Tapz is an award-winning performing artist, songwriter and activist born in Harare, based in Windhoek. He is a self-taught instrumentalist and an arts educator who sings in Shona, English, Tonga and Ndebele. His mixed Southern African background exposed him to various styles and his main influences have been Afro Fusion Jazz, Soul, Pop and Traditional music.
Born and raised in Windhoek, Ori is a highly motivated and professional musician, actress, plus size model and dancer. She has graced big stages such as the annual Windhoek Jazz Festival among others with the likes of Artist of the Year 2019, Lize Ehlers. She featured in an AFRIMA Awards nominated song alongside award winning artist Micheal Pulse.
The show starts at 20:00 and entrance is N$80 at the door.

