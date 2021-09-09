Jentsch works up on auction

Strauss & Co’s upcoming Impression/Expression sale, taking place online on 14 September 2021 at 18:00, includes two classic early works by Namibian artist Adolph Jentsch.

The German-born artist trained at the Dresden Academy of Fine Arts alongside such firebrands as Max Pechstein, George Grosz and Kurt Schwitters. He witnessed first-hand the tradition-jolting formation of Die Brücke, a group of artists then experimenting with clashing colours and angsty themes.

Despite his proximity to this group, which became one of the founding pillars of German Expressionism, Jentsch’s own painting style remained peculiarly unaffected. In fact, as his serene and tenderly-painted view of Moritzburg (lot 9 on Strauss & Co’s Impression/Expression sale) proves, his natural inclination was for peaceful colour harmonies and only a very gently distorted naturalism.

Dispirited and professionally stifled by the looming threat of National Socialism in Germany, Jentsch immigrated to the then South West Africa in 1938. Enlivened by his new surroundings – the mirages, the endless horizons, the blazing light, the shifting desert – his approach to landscape painting took on more mystic and expressive characteristics.

Major oil paintings of dramatic vistas (Lot 10), of which few survive, were executed with darting brushstrokes – calligraphic and Oriental in nature – and mesmerising gradations of ochre, gold, grey and indigo.

