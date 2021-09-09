Jentsch works up on auction

09 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Strauss & Co’s upcoming Impression/Expression sale, taking place online on 14 September 2021 at 18:00, includes two classic early works by Namibian artist Adolph Jentsch.
The German-born artist trained at the Dresden Academy of Fine Arts alongside such firebrands as Max Pechstein, George Grosz and Kurt Schwitters. He witnessed first-hand the tradition-jolting formation of Die Brücke, a group of artists then experimenting with clashing colours and angsty themes.
Despite his proximity to this group, which became one of the founding pillars of German Expressionism, Jentsch’s own painting style remained peculiarly unaffected. In fact, as his serene and tenderly-painted view of Moritzburg (lot 9 on Strauss & Co’s Impression/Expression sale) proves, his natural inclination was for peaceful colour harmonies and only a very gently distorted naturalism.
Dispirited and professionally stifled by the looming threat of National Socialism in Germany, Jentsch immigrated to the then South West Africa in 1938. Enlivened by his new surroundings – the mirages, the endless horizons, the blazing light, the shifting desert – his approach to landscape painting took on more mystic and expressive characteristics.
Major oil paintings of dramatic vistas (Lot 10), of which few survive, were executed with darting brushstrokes – calligraphic and Oriental in nature – and mesmerising gradations of ochre, gold, grey and indigo.

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Muafangejo book launched

5 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Scientific Society recently hosted the launch of Visions of Love and Sorrow - The Art of John Muafangejo by Orde Levinson, penned in...

Doek shortlisted authors announced

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards announced its shortlist of 12 candidates this week. The nominees showcase the depth and breadth of local literary talent,...

Namibian selection committee for the Oscars

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has given its permission to the Namibia Film Commission (NFC) to appoint an eight-member selection committee of...

Show me your JAGGA JAGGA!

6 days ago - 03 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

For quite some time people have questioned the state of kwaito. Is it still alive? Has it changed and evolved into an ama-piano or afro...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 02 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Old-world heritage and a dash of spring

1 week ago - 01 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

SA auctioneer Strauss & Co shared details about their forthcoming live virtual sale, Impression/Expression: from Hugo Naudé to Georgina Gratrix, taking place on Tuesday, 14...

Nuwe enkelsnit vir Corné Pretorius

1 week ago - 31 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die nuwe Afrikaanse kunstenaar Corné Pretorius het die afgelope jaar groot sukses behaal met sy debuut-liedjies “Vuur en Vlam”, “Vergewe My”, “Halfvol” en “Biertjies.” Die...

’n Storie vir ‘oogdou’

1 week ago - 30 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die Spore van Gert Saggiestrap deur Marco Botha wat in die Omahekestreet in die omgewing van Epukiro afspeel, is pas deur Flyleaf Publishing vrygestel.Beskryf as...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 25 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Latest News

Sunset Jazz for CHICA

4 hours ago | Events

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and project partners today launched an exciting “one-night-only” jazz show to the benefit of CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer), a...

Boost for Christ’s Hope kids

5 hours ago | Social Issues

The Capricorn Foundation donated N$246 000 to Christ’s Hope International Namibia, whose dedication and commitment assists orphaned and vulnerable children impacted by AIDS and poverty.Christ’s...

Muafangejo book launched

5 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Scientific Society recently hosted the launch of Visions of Love and Sorrow - The Art of John Muafangejo by Orde Levinson, penned in...

Jentsch works up on auction

5 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Strauss & Co’s upcoming Impression/Expression sale, taking place online on 14 September 2021 at 18:00, includes two classic early works by Namibian artist Adolph Jentsch.The...

Doek shortlisted authors announced

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards announced its shortlist of 12 candidates this week. The nominees showcase the depth and breadth of local literary talent,...

Agri assistance for the fairer...

6 hours ago | Agriculture

In its quest to assist women and youth in agriculture, Agribank disbursed loans to the value of N$43 million to women, while another N$38.7 million...

Stadium rental costs country dearly

6 hours ago | Sports

Namibia will pay close to N$2 million per game for using South African stadiums whenever the national football team, the Brave Warriors, play international games...

Namibian selection committee for the...

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has given its permission to the Namibia Film Commission (NFC) to appoint an eight-member selection committee of...

Rocking and rutting this weekend

1 day - 08 September 2021 | Sports

The 2021 Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Championship takes place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday. Categories range from u/12 to elite,...

Load More