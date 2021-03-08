‘Join crime prevention forums’ – Shikongo

08 March 2021

NamPol’s Khomas Regional Commander Commissioner Joseph Shikongo appealed to members of the community to join crime prevention forums to effectively fight crime in the region.
Shikongo made the call on Saturday while addressing community members of Stinkwater near Dordabis, where he highlighted alcohol abuse, drug use, stock theft and gender-based violence as the dominant crimes in the community.
Shikongo stated that while the police are working hard to protect and serve the nation, they have limited power and therefore need the support of the community.
He said there are 1 500 police officers serving the entire population of the Khomas region and with that number, they are not able to cover the whole region.
The commissioner advised community members to join programmes such as Neighbourhood Watch, the Women and Men Network, community police projects or the police reservists, where they can volunteer to be trained and offer support to the police in fighting crime. “We encourage you to form these initiatives in your community so that we can address these challenges together. Once you set up those structures, forget about crime because everyone will be able to contribute to crime fighting,” Shikongo said.

‘Good job’
Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Frans Kapofi, who later joined the police for an evening patrol in Windhoek, commended them for doing a good job with limited resources, saying government will do everything in its powers to support law enforcement.
“The manpower is not enough. We would want to have manpower everywhere but we will, for now, make do with what we have. Certainly, we would have liked to have more vehicles and equipment to use but currently, we do not have these things and I am happy with what you do with the limited resources,” Kapofi said.
He further appealed to other members of the law enforcement cluster, including the Namibian Defence Force, City Police as well as immigration officials to continue supporting the police. – Nampa

