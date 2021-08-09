Join Dare to Care

Veld fires have decimated large tracks of land in the central and eastern areas of Namibia. Photo contributed

The Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) is painfully aware of the impact of widespread veld fires across the country in recent weeks. These fires are causing major damage to grazing, property and infrastructure. Lush grass cover and strong winds are a big risk for veld fires.

According to the NAU, it is unfortunate that the majority of these wildfires are unnecessarily caused by negligent actions of individuals.

“Experience shows that strongly organised agriculture, with farmers' associations active and prepared, with good communication channels, cohesion and available equipment and access routes, ensures prompt action and assistance. In areas where no farmers' associations are organised, there are major challenges with communication and coordination, causing greater losses,” the union said in a media release.

The Dare to Care Disaster Fund, which is administered by the NAU, was established in 2000 when large-scale veld fires ravaged the country. The purpose of the fund includes assistance to farmers, farm workers and other people who have been injured or lost their lives due to veld fires.

Support includes medical expenses, pathological services, ambulance services and funeral expenses.

The Dare to Care Disaster Fund is totally dependent on financial support. As there already is a great need for fire-related support, the NAU is requesting institutions and individuals who can assist to support with financial contributions to the fund.

Contributions can be made to the Dare to Care Fund via FNB (Maerua Mall / 282273), Acc 62021119509.

