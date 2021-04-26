Journalists honoured

EFN to select Journalist, Broadcaster of the Year

On Thursday the programs kick off to celebrate International Press Freedom Day (WPFD), which will be held in Windhoek again this year, 30 years after the Windhoek Declaration was signed in 1991.

Also, on Friday (29 April), the Editors' Forum of Namibia (EFN) will host this year’s awards, where the Journalist and Broadcaster of the Year will be honoured.

The WPFD-2021 celebrations take place from Friday until actual World Press Freedom Day on 3 May. For more information, visit unesco.org/commemorations/worldpressfreedomday. The highlight of the event, is the presentation of the UNESCO / Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Award, followed by an interview with this year's award winner.

The EFN awards could not take place last year due to Covid-19, which is why journalists were invited to nominate their colleagues’ work for this year’s awards under various categories for the period 2019 to 2021.

The awards take place at the Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel, with First National Bank of Namibia (FNB) as the sole sponsor of the event and the awards.

This year's awards are presented against the background of the pandemic, which has led to significant pay cuts and job losses in the media industry in Namibia, Africa and worldwide.



Promoting excellence

The EFN reintroduced the awards in 2019 to promote professional excellence in print, electronics and new media.

EFN chairman Frank Steffen said that journalists and media houses experienced one of the most difficult times ever in 2020. “The media industry had to find a vaccine to the ‘pandemic of misinformation’ and saw how measures against the epidemic caused an economic catastrophe. Advertising income came under immense pressure.”

On her part, FNB’s Elzita Beukes said that it is just right that Namibia honours its journalists who have been on the forefront in the fight against Covid-19 and who have put their own health at risk. “In doing so, they provided people with correct information through high-quality, ethical journalism. Protecting freedom of expression and the media, especially in times of a pandemic, is crucial.”

The EFN and FNB Namibia will be rewarding ethical and quality journalism in the following categories: Investigative journalism; Health, with a special focus on Covid-19; Agriculture and the Environment; Economy; Finance and Innovation; Sport; Photojournalism; Political and Public Administration; and Broadcasting.

The winners in each category will receive N$10 000, while a further N$20 000 will go to the Journalist and Broadcaster of the Year.

