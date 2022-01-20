Judges dismiss same-sex marriage

Jana-Mari Smith

Three Windhoek High Court judges have dismissed the application by two Namibians and their foreign born spouses to have their marriages recognised in Namibia, but highlighted their displeasure that they were still bound to a 20 year old Supreme Court ruling that had found homosexual relationships are not recognised by law.

The judgment by High Court judges Hannelie Prinsloo, Orben Sibeya and Esi Schimming-Chase, stressed that “we believe” its time for the Namibian constitution to reflect that homosexuality is “part and parcel of our society” and that all Namibians, including those in homosexual relationships, are “worthy of being afforded the same rights.”

The applicants and their legal team feel not all hope is lost. The matter is likely to head to the Supreme Court on appeal in the coming weeks.