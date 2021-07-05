July: Sarcoma awareness month

A sarcoma is a form of cancer that can affect different types of tissue in the human body. Soft tissue sarcomas affect tissues connecting, supporting, or surrounding any of the body’s systems, while bone sarcoma (or osteosarcoma) is a type of bone cancer.

Often, another type of cancer will spread to the bones (metastasis) in the later stages. In bone sarcoma, the cancer starts in the bone.

According to the Namibia National Cancer Registry at the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), Kaposi’s sarcoma remains the most prevalent sarcoma subtype, with it also being the third highest ranking cancer amongst Namibian women (#1: Breast; #2: Cervical) and ranking second highest amongst Namibian men (#1: Prostate) primarily due to our country’s high HIV infection rate.



Symptoms

People with soft tissue sarcoma often have no symptoms in the early stages. When symptoms appear, a person may notice:

a) A tumour: In some cases, there may be a noticeable lump or swelling. This is usually painless.

b) Pain: If the tumour affects local tissues, nerves, or muscles, pain may be present in the area.

c) Specific symptoms may reflect the particular type of sarcoma. For instance, tumours in the gastrointestinal system may bleed, so symptoms may include blood in the stool or stools with a black, tarry appearance.

d) In the case of bone sarcoma, the first sign may be pain with or without a lump. It often affects the long bones in the arm or leg or the pelvis.



Did you know?

There are more than 50 types of sarcomas, one of which is Kaposi’s sarcoma, a subtype sarcoma that Namibia is struggling with a lot due to our high HIV prevalence rate. This sarcoma mainly affects the skin but can occur in other tissues. It results from the human herpes virus 8.



Causes:

We still do not fully know what primarily causes sarcoma, as it tends to occur sporadically with little or no family history. However, research has identified risk factors that include high doses of radiation (having previous radiation therapy for cancer increases the risk of developing a soft tissue sarcoma later); genetic conditions (people with syndromes such as neurofibromatosis and tuberous sclerosis appear to have a higher risk of sarcoma); exposure to chemicals such as vinyl chloride, dioxins, and phenoxyacetic herbicides may increase the risk. More evidence is needed to confirm this. The human herpes virus (Kaposi’s sarcoma is the only type of soft tissue sarcoma with a clearly defined cause).



Treatment:

a) Surgery is the most common treatment for sarcoma as it aims to remove the tumour and some of the normal surrounding tissue. The surgeon will usually take a tissue sample to carry out a biopsy at the same time and this can confirm the exact type of tumour present.

b) A patient may have radiation therapy before or after surgery to destroy cancer cells.

c) Chemotherapy appears to be more effective in treating bone sarcoma than soft tissue sarcoma. Chemotherapy can kill cancer cells that remain after surgery.

d) In the case of soft tissue sarcoma, a doctor may prescribe olaratumab (Lartruvo) for those whose sarcoma has not responded to other treatments. Patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma who have already undergone chemotherapy may benefit from pazopanib (Votrient).

The choice and intensity of treatment depend on the stage and grade of cancer, the size of the tumour, and the extent of any spread.



Prevention:

Unlike other types of cancer, lifestyle factors do not seem to play a role in the onset of sarcoma. Although adopting a healthful lifestyle is a good idea for reducing the risk of many conditions, there does not seem to be a specific link with sarcoma apart from preventative measures to contract HIV and if HIV positive to adhere to your ARV treatment plan. It is not usually possible to prevent most sarcomas, as doctors do not yet know what causes it.

It is worth noting that many people live for longer than 5 years after diagnosis and thanks to new medical discoveries, these percentages continue to improve. Individual factors, such as age and overall health, will impact the chance of survival for each person.

