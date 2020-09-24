Just the best for baby

From custom woodwork, to clothing for mama and little one

Belle's Baby Boutique opened a mere three months ago, but has grown in leaps and bounds since then.

According to owner Isabelle van der Walt, her journey in the industry began about four years ago with Belle's Designs that focused on custom woodwork. “I started off restoring old furniture,” she says, while we are seated on comfortable custom-made seats in the boutique.

Three years later she and a partner ventured into a baby company, however about a year ago she spread her wings and opened Belle's Baby Boutique. Today, in spite of Covid wreaking havoc on businesses, Isabelle is excited about what the future holds.

She says her focus is on providing top notch products which are locally produced as far as possible, along with the best client service.

Besides the shop that is full of custom-made furniture, Isabelle also handles interior design and renovations to make bedrooms for babies right up to teenagers something special. And when she can’t create something herself, Isabelle says that she sources the rest. “Interestingly enough, most of my suppliers are women that custom-make their own products too. They work from home, have a factory, employee seamstresses and manufacture themselves,” she says.

“Here in Namibia, we also try our best to source locally. Most of our suppliers are also women. Our upholsterer is a woman and we also have our own in-house seamstress here at Belles.”



International brands

However, Belle’s also stocks well-known international baby care brands. “We try to stock exclusive products from all over the world,” she says. These include well-known “celebrity” bottles like Comotomo from the US and Nip from Germany, Haakaa from New Zealand, and the Sleepy range from Switzerland.

“We’ve also expanded into maternity wear and the cutest baby wear,” she says.

However, it’s not just about mommies and babies here – there are also selected gifts for daddies, like mix and match cigars, flasks, leather bags, vellies and more.

The boutique offers an online shopping experience for out of town clients as well as an online gift registry that can be hand delivered to your doorstep.

In spite of the current situation, Isabelle says she has a number of plans in the pipeline. While she doesn’t want to elaborate too much, she is willing to share that come spring, Belle’s will be launching an in-house photographic studio with a full range of props and backdrops for both baby boys and girls. This project is particularly close to her heart because many of the cute little outfits for boys were made from her late father’s shirts.

She says the studio can be rented with all the props along with a photographer, or you can bring your own photographer to handle shoots.

For more information and to keep up to date on Belle’s regular specials and giveaways, check out Belle’s Baby Boutique Namibia on Facebook.



