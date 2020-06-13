Kali takes the lead at BAN

13 June 2020 | Banking

The Bankers Association Namibia (BAN) on Friday announced that Letshego Bank Namibia's chief executive Ester Kali, has assumed the chair of the industry body.
Taking over from FNB and FirstRand Namibia chief executive Sarel van Zyl, Kali steps in to assure the continuous efforts to lead the banking industry.
Kali thanked Van Zyl and his team for steering the ship with all of its respective banks and having made sound decisions towards the best interest of every banking Namibian.
“This is a team effort and it is therefore all of our responsibility to take ownership and put in as much effort as we can. We have a mammoth task ahead of us. Through the Covid-19 lockdown it was heartening to see all BAN members pulling together to assist their customers,” she added.
BAN was founded in 1997 in accordance with the Banking Institutions Act as the representative trade association for the commercial banking sector in the country. BAN members are Bank Windhoek, Bank BIC, First National Bank, Nedbank, Letshego Bank, Trustco Bank and Standard Bank. BAN deals with non-competitive issues which are of common interest and of significance to the banking industry in Namibia.

‘Open communication’
After taking on her new role, Kali engaged with the newly appointed Governor Johannes !Gawaxab of the Bank of Namibia, which is the regulator and supervisor of the sector, at the invitation of the central bank.
!Gawaxab welcomed her, re-iterating the importance of open communication and stakeholder relations to set the tone for various synergised initiatives.
“The Bank of Namibia-Bankers’ Association relationship is one forged by a sense of responsibility for the maintenance of a robust, effective and well-functioning financial system. Namibia’s financial system is world-class and therefore admired globally – it is indeed the engine that oils the economy.
Kali will be at the helm of BAN and serve for in the position a year.
The position rotates annually among the heads of all commercial banks. As part of this annual rotation, Richard Meeks from Nedbank now takes on the position of Vice-Chair.

