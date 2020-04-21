Kanime contract extension under fire

21 April 2020 | Government

Windhoek

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) Windhoek city councillor Ignatius Semba has turned to the Windhoek High Court to ask that the court on an urgent basis halt a council decision to extend city police chief Abraham Kanime’s contract for three years following his resignation in January.
Kanime resigned at the end of January, after nearly two decades at the helm of the Windhoek City Police. On 27 February however, a majority of city councillors agreed to negotiate that Kanime stay on from May this year until 31 April 2023.
A Windhoek High Court hearing to determine the urgency of the motion brought by Semba on Friday, is set to take place today (21 April 2020).
Semba and others say Kanime’s contract could only be extended had he retired, but that the laws related to a resignation make such an extension illegal. Semba’s writes in court documents that “to my astonishment” a draft contract of employment has already been prepared and signed by Moses Shikwa, the chairperson of the Management Committee. He claims this contract is ready to be “rubber-stamped” at a 22 April council meeting.
However, Windhoek Mayor Fransina Ndateelela Kahungu argued in papers filed over the weekend that she was not aware of a meeting slated for this week, and denied that the contract extension was unlawful. “Somehow, the applicant reads into regulations that once you resign, you cannot be reappointed or no new contract may be negotiated with you. This is untenable.”
Kahungu argues there are many reasons to retain an employee who has resigned and that “there are practical reasons why Council took that decision”.
She further argued that Kanime’s resignation would only take effect at the end of April, and that council decided to intervene before the resignation took effect. She states that Semba’s application was brought at the last minute, despite his knowledge about the negotiations to extend Kanime’s contract by the end of February.

Storm
Kanime only returned to his post in May last year, after he was suspended on full pay in March 2018 based on misconduct allegations.
A copy of the negotiated contract attached to Semba’s court application shows Kanime’s new contract includes a monthly basic salary of N$115 685, plus N$25 103.65 per month to a provident fund.
The contract provides a 13th cheque equivalent to one month’s salary and a N$302 268 annual motor vehicle allowance. The contract also makes provision for a housing allowance based on 35% of his basic monthly salary.
Following Kanime’s resignation, relevant authorities were informed and asked to submit potential candidates to take over Kanime’s post. One of the names put forward as a possible candidate was NamPol’s head of the special branch, Commissioner Elias Mutota, Semba writes.
However, despite the wheels set in motion to secure a new police chief, council instead decided to negotiate with Kanime to stay on. This was met with grumblings from several quarters.
In March, the Namibia United Democratic Organisation (Nudo) through a lawyer threatened to take the matter to court, underlining that the extension would be unlawful and invalid as it would be against the Windhoek Municipal Police Service Regulations. Nudo noted that “the contract of employment, which has been terminated by resignation, cannot be extended in any manner.” On the other hand, if Kanime had retired, an extension of contract would be legal.
Semba says despite raising his objections of the unlawfulness at the February council meeting, this was “merely noted" and the decision approved by a majority.
“I left the meeting, as I could no longer be part and parcel of the decision,” he states.
He further noted that the decision “frustrated my function to comply with the oath I took in terms of the local authority act and to uphold the constitution and the relevant laws and regulations.”
On Sunday, High Court judge Hannelie Prinsloo postponed the matter to 21 April for a hearing on the urgency of the case.
Laura Pack of Pack Law Chamber is acting on behalf of Semba, while council has secured the legal services of Frans Kwala (Kwala & Co. Inc.)

