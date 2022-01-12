Karuaihe joins AgriBank

12 January 2022 | People

Agribank announced that Dr Raphael Karuaihe has officially commenced duty as Chief Executive following his appointment by the Board in October last year.
Prior to his appointment, Karuaihe worked as the Head of Commodities at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in South Africa where he was responsible for overseeing agricultural and non-agricultural commodities within the Capital Markets Division.
Karuaihe is no stranger to financial services. Before joining the JSE, he spent many years in the financial service industry where he had advised institutional clients on investments and risk management.
He brings along a wealth of unique experience and knowledge to the chief executive position. His term at Agribank coincides with the new 5-year strategic plan running 2022-2026, with a special focus on business preservation and growth, financial sustainability, product, and technological innovation. This is to enable the bank to continue delivering on its mandate of providing affordable and innovative agriculture financing solutions.
Among other qualifications, Karuaihe holds a doctorate in Agricultural Economics from the Washington State University, USA, and a Master of Business Administration in Banking and Investment Management from the Maastricht School of Management, in the Netherlands.

Similar News

 

Annerie on Miss World, America and her charity work

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | People

After the postponement of the Miss World pageant that was scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico in December, Namibia’s contestant Annerie Mare opted to...

Namibian honoured at Oxford

1 month - 06 December 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian who studied law at the University of Oxford in England, has been honoured with the Prof Surya Subedi Prize for best...

Nillian Mulemi heads GIPF board

1 month - 03 December 2021 | People

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) Board of Trustees elected Nillian Mulemi as chairperson, effective 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022.The election was held...

Karuaihe takes the lead at AgriBank

3 months ago - 15 October 2021 | People

The Board of the Agricultural Bank (AgriBank) of Namibia announced the appointment of Dr Raphael Karuaihe as the incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the...

Creating joy through colour

3 months ago - 12 October 2021 | People

Gobabis • [email protected]“Give your best, because whether you win or lose, as long as you give your best, you will always be a winner. Never...

Cash for star athletes

4 months ago - 25 August 2021 | People

FNB Namibia handed over N$100 000 to Christine Mboma, N$80 000 to Beatrice Masilingi, and N$80 000 their coach Henk Botha. Erwin Tjipuka, FNB CEO...

Retuura Ballotti new Human Capital Executive

5 months ago - 03 August 2021 | People

As from 1 July, Retuura Ballotti has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Executive. In her new role, Ballotti is responsible for developing and...

Tributes pour in for legendary Ndjavera

6 months ago - 15 July 2021 | People

Namibians from various walks of life sang praises for veteran Namibian actor, David Ndjavera, who died in the capital on Wednesday at the age of...

’n Beertjie vol hoop

6 months ago - 13 July 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected]á ’n familie-vriend van ’n gesin in Windhoek in die hospitaal beland het weens Covid, het ’n 4-jarige besluit die oom kan nie...

Families torn apart

6 months ago - 13 July 2021 | People

While there is hardly a family or community in Namibia that has not been tormented by Covid-19, some families have endured losses multiple times, with...

Latest News

Trusted Travel System kicks in...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

The Trusted Travel System for the coordination and verification of Covid-19 results in countries that are part of the African Union (AU) applies in Namibia...

Two-year pandemic exposes vast schisms...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] two years after the World Health Organisation first sounded the alarm about a novel coronavirus outbreak spreading across the globe, analysts say...

Namibië se paspoortranglys klim met...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibiese paspoort staan nou op 66 in die jongste Henley-paspoortindeks; sewe plekke beter as verlede jaar se 73ste posisie.Die Henley-paspoortindeks is ’n...

NaTIS tackles licence backlog

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] bookings for student licences at NaTIS have been temporarily suspended so that the huge backlog can be made up.According Roads Authority (RA)...

Namibian business heritage captured in...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Business

Our Heritage Namibia Vol 1 was published in December by Heritage Branding & Marketing Namibia CC.The publication is a coffee table book that highlights organisations’...

New year, same scams

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Opinion

Windhoek • Magreth MengoAs we enter the new year, we unfortunately still have the problem of dealing with scammers and fraudulent messages.We would have loved...

Leaked papers cost ministry millions

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] aftermath of the biggest exam fraud in Namibia's history costs the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture about N$14 million to rectify.At...

Tourism's silver lining all but...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] you thought 2020 – the year that Covid-19 hit the world – was bad, 2021 was much worse, says Gitta Paetzold, chief...

SIDA funds project to boost...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Yolanda NelNamibia is one of six pilot countries taking part in a project to strengthen Science, Technology andInnovation (STI) systems for sustainable development in Africa.The...

Load More