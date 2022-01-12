Karuaihe joins AgriBank

Dr Raphael Karuaihe (second from left) is pictured here at the signing of his contract together with Board members Dr Michael Humavindu, Dagmar Honsbein and Alfred Sikopo. Photo contributed

Agribank announced that Dr Raphael Karuaihe has officially commenced duty as Chief Executive following his appointment by the Board in October last year.

Prior to his appointment, Karuaihe worked as the Head of Commodities at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in South Africa where he was responsible for overseeing agricultural and non-agricultural commodities within the Capital Markets Division.

Karuaihe is no stranger to financial services. Before joining the JSE, he spent many years in the financial service industry where he had advised institutional clients on investments and risk management.

He brings along a wealth of unique experience and knowledge to the chief executive position. His term at Agribank coincides with the new 5-year strategic plan running 2022-2026, with a special focus on business preservation and growth, financial sustainability, product, and technological innovation. This is to enable the bank to continue delivering on its mandate of providing affordable and innovative agriculture financing solutions.

Among other qualifications, Karuaihe holds a doctorate in Agricultural Economics from the Washington State University, USA, and a Master of Business Administration in Banking and Investment Management from the Maastricht School of Management, in the Netherlands.

