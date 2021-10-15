Karuaihe takes the lead at AgriBank

The Board of the Agricultural Bank (AgriBank) of Namibia announced the appointment of Dr Raphael Karuaihe as the incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, with effect from 10 January 2022. Karuaihe is currently the Head of Commodities at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in South Africa. He has been with the JSE since 2012, where he oversees agricultural and non-agricultural commodities within the Capital Markets Division. Prior to that, Karuaihe spent many years in the financial services industry where he had advised institutional clients on retirement planning, investments and risk management. He holds a doctorate in Agricultural Economics from Washington State University, USA.

