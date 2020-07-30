KASU kicks off this weekend

Otjiuamapeta football club from Epukiro were the winners of the KASU Independence Cup last year. Photo Nampa

The first rounds of the eighth edition of the annual Katutura Sports Union's (KASU) Winter Cup kick place at the Sam Nujoma and Khomasdal stadiums in the capital on Saturday, with N$25 000 up for grabs.

This year the competition has attracted 22 football and 14 netball teams, with the winners to be determined when the final rounds take place on 8 August.

Speaking to Nampa, KASU chairperson Kuveri Tjonga said the youth in Katutura “have rested for too long” and that this tournament will revive the sport in Katutura. “Our youth are bored. Most recreational events were halted and the competition will help them during this difficult time.”

He said that Covid-19 preventive measures will be adhered to and participating teams are urged to play their part in handling their players and supporters at the stadiums.

Teams in the football category will vie for N$17 000, while those in the netball category will compete for N$8 000. “Besides the prize money, there will be trophies and medals for the winning teams,” Tjonga said.

He added that only five Namibian Premier League players will be allowed per team. “It is sad that football in our country is at a standstill and most players are doing nothing. We have to motivate them with these competitions because it will add value to their income and fitness.”

Matches start with football at 07:00 on Saturday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, while the netball games begin at 08:30 at the Khomasdal Stadium.

