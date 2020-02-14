KASU tournament finals on Saturday

KASU valentine's Cup 2019 winners Otjiuamapeta Football Club. Photo: NAMPA

The eighth edition of the Katutura Sports Union’s (KASU) Valentine’s competition will come to an end on Saturday at the Katutura Sports Complex.



The Valentine’s competition, which has attracted 28 football and 24 netball teams, started last weekend in the capital.



According to Nampa, in the netball category, Eastern Swallows from Okomumbonde will face Windhoek Bulls in the first netball semi-final starting at 10:00 on Saturday.



This will be followed by the defending champions Truck Team that will lock horns with Ovituua-based Inter Dee in the second semi-final.

Windhoek-based Tom and Jerry will play the first quarterfinals game against Eastern Swallows football team at 08:00 on Saturday.



This will be followed by Otjinene-based Otjijere up against Omakatana football team from Windhoek in the first semi-final. Windhoek Bulls will wait for the winner between Tom and Jerry and Eastern Swallows in the second semi-final.



The finals for netball and football will be played at 15:00 and 16:00 respectively on Saturday.



The netball winner will take home N$6 000, a trophy and 12 gold medals, while the runners-up will walk away with N$ 3 000 and 12 silver medals. The teams in the semi-final who don't make the finals, will take home N$1 500.



The winning football team will pocket N$11 000, a trophy plus 20 gold medals, while the runners-up will get N$ 6 000 and 20 silver medals. The teams who fall out at the semi-final will receive N$3 000.



There will be special awards for the player of the tournament in both the netball and football categories, as well as for the goalkeeper of the tournament.



