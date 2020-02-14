KASU tournament finals on Saturday

14 February 2020 | Sports

The eighth edition of the Katutura Sports Union’s (KASU) Valentine’s competition will come to an end on Saturday at the Katutura Sports Complex.

The Valentine’s competition, which has attracted 28 football and 24 netball teams, started last weekend in the capital.

According to Nampa, in the netball category, Eastern Swallows from Okomumbonde will face Windhoek Bulls in the first netball semi-final starting at 10:00 on Saturday.

This will be followed by the defending champions Truck Team that will lock horns with Ovituua-based Inter Dee in the second semi-final.
Windhoek-based Tom and Jerry will play the first quarterfinals game against Eastern Swallows football team at 08:00 on Saturday.

This will be followed by Otjinene-based Otjijere up against Omakatana football team from Windhoek in the first semi-final. Windhoek Bulls will wait for the winner between Tom and Jerry and Eastern Swallows in the second semi-final.

The finals for netball and football will be played at 15:00 and 16:00 respectively on Saturday.

The netball winner will take home N$6 000, a trophy and 12 gold medals, while the runners-up will walk away with N$ 3 000 and 12 silver medals. The teams in the semi-final who don't make the finals, will take home N$1 500.

The winning football team will pocket N$11 000, a trophy plus 20 gold medals, while the runners-up will get N$ 6 000 and 20 silver medals. The teams who fall out at the semi-final will receive N$3 000.

There will be special awards for the player of the tournament in both the netball and football categories, as well as for the goalkeeper of the tournament.

Similar News

 

Rolbalspelers kies koers na Australië

20 hours ago | Sports

Yolanda Nel Namibiese rolbalspelers gaan later vanjaar hul land in Australië verteenwoordig tydens die Wêreld Rolbalkampioenskappe wat daar plaasvind.Die span het verlede jaar in Wallis...

Otjijere and Truck Team win at Valentine’s tourney

20 hours ago | Sports

Otjijere and Truck Team won the football and netball categories of the eighth edition of the Katutura Sports Union (KASU) Valentine’s competition respectively, held at...

Bronze for our Roodly

21 hours ago | Sports

Namibia’s wheelchair racer Roodly Gowaseb came third at the Outeniqua wheelchair challenge in George, South Africa on Saturday.The race which is exclusively for disabled athletes...

KBF juniors strut their stuff

21 hours ago | Sports

The Khomas Boxing Federation (KBF) held a tournament with seven clubs participating and 32 boxers trading leather at Windhoek’s After School Centre on Saturday to...

Soccer trials start in Omaheke

4 days ago - 13 February 2020 | Sports

The Omaheke region will conduct trials between Saturday and 29 February at the Desert Rollers training ground in Gobabis for all eligible players as it...

Wheels for Roodly

5 days ago - 13 February 2020 | Sports

Eighteen years ago Roodly Gowaseb sat in the back seat of a car, probably thinking back on the last soccer game he played for his...

Local rugby clashes on SuperSport

5 days ago - 13 February 2020 | Sports

The SuperSport Rugby Challenge sees a combination of school, club and provincial rugby action at the rugby festivals during 2020, and best of all is...

Developing youth soccer

6 days ago - 12 February 2020 | Sports

The HopSol Khomas Youth League is set to continue for a fourth consecutive year following the renewal of the N$1 million annual sponsorship deal by...

Indoor hockey on fire

6 days ago - 11 February 2020 | Sports

The opening fixtures of the 2020 Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League (NIHL) took place in the capital last weekend, with exciting matches in both...

CFC retains tourney trophy

6 days ago - 11 February 2020 | Sports

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) kicked off its 2020 Bank Windhoek Fistball League campaign on a high note in Swakopmund, retaining the Opening Tournament trophy after...

Latest News

Residents build their own...

18th of February 09:47 | Health

The Japanese government donated US$150 000 (about N$2 million) towards a project aimed at empowering residents living in informal settlements on how to build their...

Ridding Namibia of killer plants

10 hours ago | Environment

Gunhild Voigts – Pictured here is the Madagascar rubber vine (Cryptostegia grandiflora): Robust and beautifully green, surviving drought, an excellent climber, bearing beautiful flowers in...

Sibs sharing? Here’s how

11 hours ago | Life Style

Especially in today’s economy, it is not always affordable to own a home with a bedroom for each of your children.According to Adrian Goslett of...

Safety online, offline and all...

11 hours ago | Banking

The last thing you want to think about is someone taking your phone or wallet or gaining access to your personal information. Unfortunately fraudsters know...

Awards for banking excellence

16 hours ago | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised with two Diamond Arrow PMR Awards and two Golden Arrow PMR Awards at the annual PMR Africa Namibia Country Survey Business...

Hope defies all odds

18 hours ago | Social Issues

Julienne van Rooyen - Windhoek Express (WE) recently met up with four extraordinary ladies. WE undertook a road trip with them to visit some of...

Rolbalspelers kies koers na Australië

20 hours ago | Sports

Yolanda Nel Namibiese rolbalspelers gaan later vanjaar hul land in Australië verteenwoordig tydens die Wêreld Rolbalkampioenskappe wat daar plaasvind.Die span het verlede jaar in Wallis...

Booklet for law enforcement officials

20 hours ago | Crime

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) and the Hanns Seidel Foundation launched a booklet analysing the use of excessive force by law enforcement officials which sometimes...

Otjijere and Truck Team win...

20 hours ago | Sports

Otjijere and Truck Team won the football and netball categories of the eighth edition of the Katutura Sports Union (KASU) Valentine’s competition respectively, held at...

Load More