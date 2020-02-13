KAT-Active launches

Women’s active wear to die for!

KAT-Active launched the very first online shop for woman’s active wear in Namibia on 15 December last year and have created quite a stir since then.

KAT-Active produces active wear locally for women in the Namibian fitness industry, but is not limited by it. Their garments are tried and worn by yoga instructors, personal trainers, fitness competitors, ballerinas and more.

“Some of the clothing, or all of it if you like, can be worn for everyday activities by anyone. Comfort is just one part of the brand,” says Alexandra Limmer, the brainchild behind the brand.

The range caters for woman in all shapes and sizes, with body hugging fabric. “All of our products are sourced locally, with the fabric being the only exception. We wanted everything to be authentically Namibian. Even the names and colours of our prints are derived from animals or fauna and flora in Namibia,” Alexandra says.

In the past Alexandra imported fitness wear from South Africa, but decided to fill this gap in Namibia with a local brand.

Together with her partner Jacobus Henn, they decided that Namibia has to own a brand, and build towards an identity that signifies proudly Namibian. “It was an easy decision,” Jacobus says. “We sold our liabilities and bought assets that bring value to the fitness industry. Filling this gap seemed like the natural step. We bought the machines and the rest is history. We had our website designed, www.kat-active.com, where all our clothing is sold from. Here you can view the beautiful products in their bright colours and mesmerising prints. Prints and colours are matched with the seasons.”

Moreover, he says that KAT-Active will produce new garments every three months to keep the range exciting and fresh. “We don’t compare ourselves to any brands available on the market; rather we see ourselves setting the trend and standard for Namibia from here on out when it comes to women’s fitness wear,” they say.

KAT-Active employs five brand ambassadors – all of whom are Namibian – that market and model the products on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

KAT-Active delivers countrywide, and aims to have products available in selected outlets for even easier purchases. Keep an eye out for this!

In the meantime you can go onto their site for easy and secure purchases, and have your product delivered to your doorstep within 48 hours.

“We thank the Namibian public for already showing such a keen interest in our products and for supporting Namibian brands. We plan on bringing even more exciting products in the future!”

