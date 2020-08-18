Katjaerua to lead BAN for next five years

Brian Katjaerua is the new chief executive of the Bankers Association of Namibia. Photo contributed

The board of directors of the Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) announced the appointment of Brian Katjaerua as the organisation’s new chief executive for a five-year term, effective 1 August 2020.

“Thank you to the board for entrusting my expertise. May this new chapter in a new time of so much uncertainty be grounded by its objectives to take BAN to greater heights,” Katjaerua said about his appointment.

Katjaerua has several years’ experience at FirstRand Namibia as Group Legal Advisor/Company Secretary, heading up FNB Namibia’s Home Loans Department, and as Head of Regulatory and Market Conduct. He holds a Master of Business Administration and LLM degrees from the University of Stellenbosch, another LLM in International Trade from the University of Namibia, and is an admitted legal practitioner of the High Court of Namibia.

Before joining FNB in 2006 as Group Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Katjaerua held the position of senior financial analyst at the Central Bank of Namibia. As acting Principal Officer at Outsurance Namibia between 2012 and 2015, he wore dual hats by being the former deputy chairman at FNB for its retirement fund as well. He currently chairs the Roads Authority of Namibia board and also serves on various other boards in the financial services space in Namibia.

