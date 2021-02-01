Katuka Mentorship Programmes kicks off

01 February 2021 | Business

On Wednesday (3 February 2021), 48 mentors and mentees officially kick off this year’s Katuka Mentorship Programme in Windhoek, with human resource specialist Sabine Ruegg conducting the three-day orientation programme.
Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the Katuka Mentorship Programme aims to empower and encourage entrepreneurs, business and professional women to succeed in their careers through mentorship by seasoned business and professional women. The late Lena Markus, Businesswoman of the Year 2000 in the category Corporate/Professional, founded the programme.
Now in its 20th year, the programme has produced significant results in the careers of the participating mentees. To date, 401 entrepreneurs and businesswoman have completed the programme.
“The Katuka Mentorship Programme is a method of advancement, which provides support and training through relationship building,” said the programme’s organiser, Desèré Lundon-Muller. “It is about matching a mentee and a mentor with a similar personal and professional interest in the process of support, sharing, and learning to help entrepreneurs and businesswomen who want to start up, successfully run, or achieve success in their existing field of business at the highest level.”
Bank Windhoek’s Bronwyn Moody, said the bank is a partner for growth for women entrepreneurs – both personally and professionally. “We are proud to be a conduit to the relationship that mentors and mentees will be building over the coming year.”
Designed to facilitate the career development of younger women by exposing them to the experience of individuals with established careers, the Katuka Mentorship Programme will host its second training session in April and a third in August. “As we journey together in this partnership, we hope that each one who is involved in this process reaches her full potential,” concluded Moody.

