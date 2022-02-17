Katuka participants ready for mentoring

The participants of the Katuka Mentorship Programme 2022 kicked off their mentoring journey in Windhoek earlier this week, with 40 mentees and their mentors having registered for this year’s programme.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the programme empowers and encourages entrepreneurs, businesses, and professional women to succeed in their careers through mentorship by seasoned business and professional women.

Agnes Yeboah, Leokadia Shaanika and Bertha Mangundu said they are looking forward to an experience that maximizes their potential and improves their personalities.

“We have an affinity with this programme particularly because of its goals and objectives and how these support the development, advancement, and empowerment of women,” said Bank Windhoek’s Communication Practitioner of Sponsorships and Events, Suzette January.

She urged the mentees to use every opportunity to learn from their mentors. “At Bank Windhoek, we look upon this relationship as a journey; a journey where we learn, grow, and contribute in one way or another with the desired outcome of being a connector of positive change.”

Yeboah, an employee of the bank in the human capital department, said she would like to gain clarity and explore her profession. “I hope the programme will help me in my decision-making and give me proper guidance and confidence,” she said. “I am looking forward to boosting my confidence and being more assertive.”

A computer technician by profession, Leokadia Shaanika from the Kavango East Region, said she would like to be a more focused individual and network with her fellow participants. Shaanika hopes the programme will complement her positive attitude.

Mangundu, who plans on opening her business soon, said that the opportunity came at the right time since she is passionate about business. “I am also looking forward to mentoring others because, within the business, we need to encourage and motivate others,” she said.

Now in its twentieth year, the programme has produced significant results in the careers of the participating mentees, with 430 entrepreneurs and businesswomen having completed the programme.



