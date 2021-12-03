Katuta concludes and introduces 2022 intakes

03 December 2021 | Business

The Katuka Mentorship Programme recently celebrated the successful completion of the 2021 edition and introduced the 2022 entrants.
Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the programme empowers and encourages entrepreneurs, businesses, and professional women to succeed in their careers through mentorship by seasoned business and professional women. The late Lena Markus, Businesswoman of the Year 2000 in the category Corporate/Professional, founded the programme.
Now in its twentieth year, the programme has produced significant results in the careers of the participating mentees, with 430 entrepreneurs and businesswomen having completed the programme.
In 2021, 29 mentors and mentees took part and were awarded certificates for their contribution and progress.
“The Katuka Mentorship Programme is an advanced method that provides support and training through relationship building,” says programme organiser, Desèré Lundon-Muller. “It is about matching a mentee and a mentor with a similar personal and professional interest. This takes place in support, sharing, and learning to help entrepreneurs and businesswomen who want to start up, successfully run, or achieve success in their existing field of business at the highest level.”
The 2021 mentees are: Belinda Karuaihe; Ebby Hamukwaya; Emma Claasen; Kiselle Clarke; Leena Iipumbu; Mariana Shaakumeni; Martha Kanyemba; Martha Kautanevali; Ndeshi Kakwambi; Nelly Mwawedange; Olivia Mwanyekange; Ravioli Kooper; Roselda Jantjies; Saara Niitenge and Twakondja Povanhu.

Looking ahead
A total of forty mentees with their mentors registered for the programme in 2022. The orientation training is scheduled for the first week of February 2022. Well-known human resource specialist Sabine Ruegg will conduct the 2022 edition.
The 2022 mentees are Florentia Kavendjii; Selma Paulus; Bertha Mangundu; Etuhole Ingo; Sylvia Kalimbo; Leena Franscisco; Elizabeth Nakatana; Christine Aitana; Leokadia Shaanika; Agnes Yeboah; Lahya Andreas; Judith Tjituka; Jollanda Mbanze; Hendrina Haufiku; Maria Shigweda; Esra Avula; Alina Shiyanga; Hilma Kuutondokwa; Ella Kavita and Ksveria Hambabi.
Lundon-Muller concluded by expressing her appreciation towards Bank Windhoek for its commitment to the development of women in Namibia. “The assistance, which the women of Namibia have received, has profoundly impacted the emancipation of women and is one of the most effective ways to create a new generation of entrepreneurs and professionals to stimulate economic growth in our country,” she said.
The Katuka Mentorship Programme’s 2022 second training session will take place during April and the third in August.

