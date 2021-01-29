‘Kavango not ecologically sensitive’ - Sindila Mwiya

ReconAfrica’s project advisor accused of being disrespectful

29 January 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank Steffen

In what appears to be a typical case of the pot calling the kettle black, the local advisor to the oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica), Dr Sindila Mwiya, responded in a most disrespectful and rude manner to questions addressed to him by the chairman of the Kavango East and West Regional Conservancy & Community Forestry Association, Max Muyemburuko, accusing the latter of being a lackey of overseas experts and stakeholders as well as sarcastically criticizing the environmentalist of “behaving as if you are the spokesperson for the Office of the Environmental Commissioner or MEFT”.
“Leaner (sic) to respect your own people first and their great wisdom in local knowledge…” Mwiya advised Muyemburuku on Tuesday, whom he portrays as an opportunist who is attempting to solicit additional donations from abroad while abusing the Okavango project for his purposes.
In sometimes poor English he arrives at the conclusion that the Kavango region is not ecologically sensitive: “... the non-existence [of a] so-called sensitive environment ...”
While Mwiya, as consultant of ReconAfrica, in his mail repeatedly accuses Muyemburuku of acting in the interests of foreigners, Mwiya himself seems to have forgotten that this accusation would apply to him too in principle.
Mwiya has repeatedly acknowledged his role as ReconAfrica's project advisor, namely as director of the consultant firm Risk-Based Solutions cc (RBS), which promotes itself as technical specialist in oil, gas, mineral and energy exploration. In that capacity, he had previously carried out an environmental impact study for the exploration license and applied for a permit. Currently he is responsible for the application of an environmental impact certificate for the purpose of oil production (by foreigners) at a later stage.

Legality questioned
All environmental impact studies should legally be carried out by "independent" specialists or consultants. In the case of Mwiya, there seems to be a conflict of interest, as he did not seek the opinions of opponents and advocates without bias, as he has already expressed his opinion that the Kavango area is not an ecologically sensitive area.
In his letter, he repeatedly addresses the poverty of the population, who he says are entitled to make money through this investment. However, he does not provide any details and therefore the numbers and expected income remain unknown.
Instead, he reacts insultingly to the concerns expressed by Muyemburuku about protected and unique game as well as the already battered forests, saying “It is really sad to see this so low level of ignorant environmental advocacy that you are displaying 9sic)”.
While Muyemburuku was concerned about possible deforestation, Mwiya downplayed and ignored that context by simply stating that no forests would be cleared to build roads.
Mwiya’s independence and his approach are further questioned, as he makes it impossible for registered stakeholders like Andy Gheorghiu to participate in his lectures and public discussions via electronic media. He thus seems to evade informed questions from specialists by following the principle of “what happens in the Kavango, remains in the Kavango”.
Mwiya is quite clear about this view, in the process having no qualms about dismissing even the interests of the local San population.

Similar News

 

EU assistance for Nyae Nyae conservancy

1 week ago - 20 January 2021 | Environment

Since the launch of the EU Governance support grant in March 2020, the Nyae Nyae conservancy has been hit hard by Covid-19. Despite these challenges,...

Calls to stop illegal sand mining

1 week ago - 19 January 2021 | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has promised to focus on illegal sand mining at Groot Aub, which residents say is partly to blame for flooding...

Cash for fish guards

1 week ago - 19 January 2021 | Environment

For the second consecutive year, FNB through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated N$300 000 towards the Gondwana Care Trust/Sikunga Fish Guards’ vital work, which targets...

Natuurbewaring vs klimaatsverandering

1 month - 09 December 2020 | Environment

In ’n nuwe navorsingsartikel klap ekoloë en klimaatsveranderingspesialiste hard na huidige natuurbewaringspraktyke wat volgens hulle nie buigsaam en dinamies genoeg is om die impakte van...

Demonstration against oil drilling in Kavango

1 month - 07 December 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarThe activist group Frack Free Namibia and the Fridays for the Future Windhoek (FFFWhk) forum organised a peaceful protest in Windhoek on...

Snakes: Be aware but don’t kill

1 month - 30 November 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s rainy season upon us, there is also an increase in snake activity since they are on the hunt for something to...

Public participation needed

2 months ago - 24 November 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] parties have until 1 December to review two proposed projects on exploration activitiesfor base, rare and precious metals in the Otjozondjupa region.According...

Support for SRT

2 months ago - 03 November 2020 | Environment

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) joined the fight to preserve Namibian rhinos by supporting the Save the Rhino Trust (SRT) Namibia through a donation of...

Local musos join global wildlife campaign

3 months ago - 15 October 2020 | Environment

Namibian stars Lioness, Suzy Eises and Elemotho have teamed up with the international organisations Conservation Music and Earthsong to support the Cheetah Conservation Fund in...

We’ll be counting game

3 months ago - 12 October 2020 | Environment

With the support of the ministry of environment, forestry and tourism (MEFT), the Nyae Nyae Conservancy undertook its annual game count in September.This involved wildlife...

Latest News

Different, but just as exciting!

29th of January 10:00 | Education

For 82 inquisitive children, the big day finally arrived! The start of school at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS).With an entirely different programme under...

Start the year on the...

29th of January 09:29 | Opinion

Windhoek • Elzita BeukesThe new year is upon us and brings new energy and opportunity for us to put in place or relook our financial...

Roots delivers first apples

29th of January 09:00 | Agriculture

A delegation from the Roots Agricultural village at Stampriet recently paid a courtesy visit to Agribank to present and showcase their first harvest from the...

SA u-turn on Ivermectin brings...

29th of January 08:16 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] South African medicines regulatory body’s announcement on Wednesday that it will permit limited compassionate and controlled use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19...

‘Kavango not ecologically sensitive’ -...

29th of January 08:01 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenIn what appears to be a typical case of the pot calling the kettle black, the local advisor to the oil exploration...

Chill with Windhoek Express

14 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Potential Covid-19 drug under the...

14 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] local production of an anti-parasitic drug hailed as a potential game changing therapy for Covid-19 has been abruptly halted in Namibia in...

Michael ‘Maestro’ Beukes stel boek...

1 day - 27 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die skrywer Michael Beukes is in Windhoek gebore en getoë en het nog altyd gehoop om ’n positiewe verskil in mense se lewens te maak.Michael...

Art auction on Saturday

1 day - 27 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Definition Art hosts an art auction at The Village Opera House this Saturday, with well-known artists like Nambowa Malua, Hage Nasheotwalwa, Michelle Isaak, Elizebeth Shinana...

Load More