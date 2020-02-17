KBF juniors strut their stuff

17 February 2020 | Sports

The Khomas Boxing Federation (KBF) held a tournament with seven clubs participating and 32 boxers trading leather at Windhoek’s After School Centre on Saturday to select a team for the National Youth Games (NYG) in May.
After the event, Elifas Shailemo was chosen as best boxer while Elifas Imene was named most improved boxer.
In the 48-52 kilogramme weight category semi-finals, Shailemo beat Sakeus Johannes by a 2-1 scoreline, while Lukas Lukas beat Robert Shitureleni 3-0. Naukushu Ileni beat James Shaanika by 3-0 while Valde Namundjebo triumphed over Andreas Endjala by 2-1.
In the finals, Shaanika won against Lukas while Endjala beat Ileni, and Alfeus Modino lost to Joseph Samuels, who had earlier beat Israel David via a technical knockout.
KBF president Jason Taks Naule said the tournament was a success and it is now up to the officials to select team A and B for the final eliminator. “We will do administrative work and organise another tournament in March before selecting a team to represent the region at the NYG in May,” Naule said.
He added that he was impressed by the standard of boxing displayed by the boxers and is confident that the Khomas Region will do well at the NYG. – Nampa

