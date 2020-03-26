Keep banking like this

26 March 2020 | Banking

In support of government’s approach to curb the spread of Covid-19, Bank Windhoek urges clients, stakeholders and the public at large to adhere strictly to the lockdown guidelines.
To ensure that banking is not interrupted, the following services will continue during normal banking hours:
• Branch operations
• ATMs
• Cash Centres
• Private Wealth Suite
• Payment Operations
• Treasury and International Banking Services
• Credit Services
• Digital and electronic banking services including Mobile App, Online Banking, Cellphone Banking and Point of Sale Services
• Corporate and Institutional Banking Services
• Customer Contact Centre
However, the bank said that their agency operations at Hosea International Airport and Prosperita, as well as Trust and Estate Services will be closed with immediate effect.
Furthermore, the bank urges clients to minimize social contact and instead make use of their comprehensive range of digital offerings to transact from the convenience of their home or offices.
The bank’s digital channels include:
• App, with a variety of features, including basic transacting and adjustment of card limits
• Internet banking: Most banking can be done online including downloading bank statements
• Cellphone banking: Easy and convenient USSD channel to buy airtime and send EasyWallet
The bank cautioned clients to be vigilant when using digital and online services in these trying times where fraudsters will look for opportunities to exploit.
The bank said it is committed to offering high standards of service throughout this challenging period and clients should not hesitate to contact their nearest branch, account executive or relationship manager for any financial need that arises.

