‘Keep kids off the streets’ – MVAF

In this archive image, the Motor-Vehicle Accident Fund and City Police traffic officers take part in a pedestrian awareness campaign. Photo Nampa

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) has urged parents and guardians to encourage their children to stay at home and off the streets while face-to-face teaching is suspended.

This follows after lessons for pre-primary to grade 9 learners will be suspended for 28 days to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Equally, the same message goes to school management to play their part to continually educate learners, specifically the grade 10’s, 11’s and 12’s who continue with face-to-face teaching at schools, to practice good road safety behaviour and create an environment where children can safely co-exist with other road users,” the MVAF said in a statement.

The MVAF said the fund has geared its efforts toward interventions to secure the safety of vulnerable road users such as school-going children.

Before the announcement on the suspension of face-to-face teaching, related interventions were conducted at Okandjengedi Primary School and Okatana Primary School in the Oshana Region, as well as at the Moses //Garoeb, AI Steenkamp and People’s Primary schools in Khomas, focusing on scholar patrol implementation, the Yellow Dot programme and pedestrian safety.

Crash statistics recorded by the fund’s emergency call centre from 1 January to 15 July 2020 show that 39 children below the age of 17 lost their lives, while 22 sustained varying degrees of injury in 255 crashes. Compared to the same period in 2019, crashes and injuries indicate a respective decrease of 19% and 30% while fatalities remained the same.

Notwithstanding the improvement in these statistics, an unabated continuation of motor vehicle crashes will diminish the progressively stunted public health facilities and divert the available but limited emergency response services from the pandemic to crashes that can be avoided, the statement said.

The fund also urged the public at large to be extra cautious and patient when driving around school zones and to observe stipulated speed limits, scholar patrols and to always be on the lookout for children playing, walking or cycling around schools and residential areas. – Nampa

