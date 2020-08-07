‘Keep kids off the streets’ – MVAF

07 August 2020 | Accidents

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) has urged parents and guardians to encourage their children to stay at home and off the streets while face-to-face teaching is suspended.
This follows after lessons for pre-primary to grade 9 learners will be suspended for 28 days to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
“Equally, the same message goes to school management to play their part to continually educate learners, specifically the grade 10’s, 11’s and 12’s who continue with face-to-face teaching at schools, to practice good road safety behaviour and create an environment where children can safely co-exist with other road users,” the MVAF said in a statement.
The MVAF said the fund has geared its efforts toward interventions to secure the safety of vulnerable road users such as school-going children.
Before the announcement on the suspension of face-to-face teaching, related interventions were conducted at Okandjengedi Primary School and Okatana Primary School in the Oshana Region, as well as at the Moses //Garoeb, AI Steenkamp and People’s Primary schools in Khomas, focusing on scholar patrol implementation, the Yellow Dot programme and pedestrian safety.
Crash statistics recorded by the fund’s emergency call centre from 1 January to 15 July 2020 show that 39 children below the age of 17 lost their lives, while 22 sustained varying degrees of injury in 255 crashes. Compared to the same period in 2019, crashes and injuries indicate a respective decrease of 19% and 30% while fatalities remained the same.
Notwithstanding the improvement in these statistics, an unabated continuation of motor vehicle crashes will diminish the progressively stunted public health facilities and divert the available but limited emergency response services from the pandemic to crashes that can be avoided, the statement said.
The fund also urged the public at large to be extra cautious and patient when driving around school zones and to observe stipulated speed limits, scholar patrols and to always be on the lookout for children playing, walking or cycling around schools and residential areas. – Nampa

Similar News

 

HOGs seek help for Jennine

1 month - 16 June 2020 | Accidents

The Harley Owners Group (HOG) Namibia and Harley-Davidson Windhoek have started a fundraising campaign for motorcyclist Jennine van Jaarsveld, who was seriously injured in an...

Fewer accidents in last six months

1 month - 15 June 2020 | Accidents

There was a 29% decline in vehicle crashes, 28% less injuries and 33% fewer fatalities when comparing statistics from 1 January to 7 June 2019...

Accidents ahead of lockdown

4 months ago - 27 March 2020 | Accidents

“As many are rushing to their respective regions pending the lockdown of the Khomas and Erongo regions tonight, we urge drivers to adhere to the...

Veiligheidstrust vir fietsryers kom

8 months ago - 02 December 2019 | Accidents

Yolanda Nel Met wetgewing wat tans nie aan die kant van die talle slagoffers op Namibiese paaie is nie, is hierdieWindhoeker vuur en vlam om...

Nuwe pad veroorsaak vinnig konsternasie

10 months ago - 19 September 2019 | Accidents

Yolanda Nel Etlike ure ná die nuwe snelweg op die westelike verbypad Maandag geopen het, is die eerste ongeluk reeds aangemeld en spreek motoriste hul...

Rehobothers staan saam teen bees in pad

1 year - 05 May 2019 | Accidents

Yolanda NelMet talle ongelukke wat reeds veroorsaak is weens diere op of langs die B1 tussen Rehoboth en Windhoek, staan dié dorp se gemeenskap nou...

Vorster struck by car

1 year - 29 April 2019 | Accidents

Windhoek • Yolanda NelAlthough in a stable condition, the Namibian cross-country cyclist Michelle Vorster is recuperating after she was struck by a car on the...

Fukuseki destined for scrapyard

1 year - 14 April 2019 | Accidents

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerWhile plans are underway to remove what is left of the Fukuseki, this development comes far later than works minister John Mutorwa...

Perd op Reho-pad raakgery

1 year - 17 February 2019 | Accidents

Yolanda Nel’n Perd wat Woensdag langs die pad op Rehoboth deur ’n voertuig raakgery is, is uitgesit ná daar gevind is beide sy twee voorbene...

Road accidents on slow decline

1 year - 17 December 2018 | Accidents

Yolanda Nel - Safety, security and law enforcement remain important, especially in this time of the year.Inspector-general of the Namibian police force, Sebastian Ndeitunga, said...

Latest News

Two new classroom blocks for...

23 hours ago | Education

The A.I Steenkamp Primary School in the capital received two classroom blocks worth N$1.1 million consisting of five new pre-primary classrooms and a storeroom from...

Lazarus Jacobs heads up NBC...

23 hours ago | Business

The minister of information and communication technology Peya Mushelenga announced that Cabinet endorsed the appointment of businessman Lazarus Jacobs (pictured), as the new board chair...

Virtual relay a running success

1 day - 06 August 2020 | Sports

A total of 348 participants, comprising 87 teams of four, took part in Bank Windhoek’s Virtual Relay last weekend.A first for Namibia, the charity-based event,...

Create your ultimate home theatre

1 day - 06 August 2020 | Life Style

Lockdown has caused the re-emergence of drive-in cinemas and increased the demand for at-home theatres.According to Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of...

Emvula to head Ninety One

1 day - 06 August 2020 | Business

Ninety One (previously Investec Asset Management) announced the appointment of Eino Emvula as Managing Director for Namibia & Africa ex-SA.Emvula will join Ninety One from...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 06 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:00 The Village Farmer's Market in Liliencron Street takes place every Saturday until 12:00. Buy fresh, locally produced goods and engage in healthy...

HIV patients resume treatment ...

1 day - 06 August 2020 | Health

More than 4 000 Namibian HIV patients who stopped taking their antiretroviral medication have resumed treatment thanks to the United States’ food assistance program. ...

Sport awards called off

2 days ago - 05 August 2020 | Sports

The 17th edition of the Namibia Annual Sports Awards (NASA) was called off on Wednesday by the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC).The awards were scheduled for...

Quick work saves pangolin

2 days ago - 05 August 2020 | Environment

During a first of its kind cooperation between US Law Enforcement and the Namibian Police (Nampol), four suspected pangolin traffickers were arrested in Namibia on...

Load More