Keeping busy hands clean

12 November 2020 | Business

BEE Energy Efficient took hands with Namibian Tourism Expo (NTE) last weekend and sponsored all hand sanitiser stations at the event, as well as hand sanitisers for each exhibitor stand to help attendees and visitors stay safe.
BEE prides themselves in manufacturing and producing products from waste material, and therefore fits perfectly with this year’s overall expo theme, namely renewable energy.
BEE Energy Efficient is a proudly Namibian company established in May 2015, and is managed by Bruce Salt.
Along with locally manufactured hand sanitiser and hygiene products, the company also specialises in producing biodiesel, green paraffin, degreaser, wood oil and more.
BEE’s Green Hand Sanitiser provides a convenient and effective way to clean hands while ensuring 99.9% of all germs are wiped out instantly, without the need for water. The convenience of this is that it can be used anywhere, anytime, as often as necessary.
Green Hand Sanitiser contains 80% ethanol alcohol as per the WHO recommendations.
All BEE’s hygiene products, including its Green Multipurpose Cleaner, Antibacterial Hand Soap, Surface Sanitiser, and Hand Sanitiser are available at Cymot stores nationwide.

Similar News

 

The robot-powered microbrewery of the future

2 days ago - 10 November 2020 | Business

The DIY approach of the microbrewery industry can be complemented by the use of robotics, says Yaskawa Southern Africa’s System Solutions Engineer, Riccardo Ferrari.“We’ve seen...

Queen of entrepreneurship shares her know how

1 week ago - 04 November 2020 | Business

Seasoned and versatile entrepreneur Twapewa Kadhikwa launches a new reality show Twapewa Kadhikwa, the Queen of Entrepreneurship, on 9 November, which seeks to equip entrepreneurs...

Bigger, better and always cheaper

1 week ago - 02 November 2020 | Business

Metro Windhoek invited customers to their new store opening at their premises in the Northern Industrial Area on Thursday, 29 October. The previous store was...

NBL celebrates a centenary

2 weeks ago - 29 October 2020 | Business

“We are officially 100 years old today and what an adventurous journey it has been for our business!” says an excited Marco Wenk, managing director...

Poiya Media: A success story

2 weeks ago - 27 October 2020 | Business

As Poiyah Media celebrates over 1000 days in business, it welcomed its sixth group of interns to its public relations agency.Since inception, Poiyah Media not...

NWR undertakes voluntary retrenchments

3 weeks ago - 18 October 2020 | Business

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced that it has began a voluntary separation exercise to align its staff numbers in light of the impact that Covid-19...

Supporting all that is ‘local’

4 weeks ago - 14 October 2020 | Business

The Buy Local Grow Namibia campaign which was officially set in motion on 1 October 2020, continues to gain momentum.The campaign which is set to...

Market hours extended in capital

4 weeks ago - 13 October 2020 | Business

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu announced that trading hours at markets have been amended, allowing more time for vendors to sell their wares. This arrangement comes...

#GrowYourBusiness talks launched

1 month - 06 October 2020 | Business

Standard Bank Namibia and the Namibia Economist launched series of online #GrowYourBusiness talks to inspire business owners and provide them with guidance, monitoring and management...

SAIF announces new leadership

1 month - 01 October 2020 | Business

Marco Wenk of Namibia Breweries Limited was elected as chairperson of the Self-Regulating Alcohol Industry Forum (SAIF) during their recently held AGM. At the same...

Latest News

Teeing off against prostate cancer

12th of November 16:56 | Society

As official sponsor of the 2020 MyLife Movember Golf Day in collaboration with Kosmos 94.1, the Cancer Association of Namibia together with Hollard Namibia aims...

DHPS Corona Fund supports school...

21 hours ago | Education

The corona pandemic has caused much chaos in the country, especially in economic terms. As a result, when the pandemic first hit Namibia, the Deutsche...

Land for men and women...

21 hours ago | Infrastructure

More than five years ago, as part of the preparation for the Mass Land Servicing, President Hage Geingob along with the governor of the Khomas...

Namibia’s ECB second best in...

21 hours ago | Infrastructure

Namibia’s Electricity Control Board (ECB) was voted the second best electricity regulator in Africa, after Uganda’s Energy Regulatory Authority.This announcement was made by the African...

Local Tourism Is Lekker hosts...

22 hours ago | Tourism

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Initiative hosts an expo and networking event from 1 to 3 December, showcasing local tourism, especially during (but not limited...

Air Nam aeries undergo maintenance

23 hours ago | Transport

Air Namibia announced that their two Embraer Jet (ERJ) aircraft will undergo scheduled heavy maintenance checks from 16 November 2020. These checks are expected to...

UN Namibia releases A Day...

23 hours ago | Education

Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, UN Namibia launched the video A Day in the Life of a Namibian Child, starring three school-age...

Brave Warriors head to Mali...

23 hours ago | Sports

FlyWestair took off from Hosea Kutako Airport on Tuesday with the Brave Warriors on board for their African Cup of Nations qualifier game in Bamako,...

IPESS programme sees the light

1 day - 11 November 2020 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MEAC) and the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service (MSYNS) together with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit...

Load More