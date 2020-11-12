Keeping busy hands clean

Bruce Salt of BEE Energy Efficient at the Namibian Tourism Expo 2020. Photo contributed

BEE Energy Efficient took hands with Namibian Tourism Expo (NTE) last weekend and sponsored all hand sanitiser stations at the event, as well as hand sanitisers for each exhibitor stand to help attendees and visitors stay safe.

BEE prides themselves in manufacturing and producing products from waste material, and therefore fits perfectly with this year’s overall expo theme, namely renewable energy.

BEE Energy Efficient is a proudly Namibian company established in May 2015, and is managed by Bruce Salt.

Along with locally manufactured hand sanitiser and hygiene products, the company also specialises in producing biodiesel, green paraffin, degreaser, wood oil and more.

BEE’s Green Hand Sanitiser provides a convenient and effective way to clean hands while ensuring 99.9% of all germs are wiped out instantly, without the need for water. The convenience of this is that it can be used anywhere, anytime, as often as necessary.

Green Hand Sanitiser contains 80% ethanol alcohol as per the WHO recommendations.

All BEE’s hygiene products, including its Green Multipurpose Cleaner, Antibacterial Hand Soap, Surface Sanitiser, and Hand Sanitiser are available at Cymot stores nationwide.

