Keeping four-legged family members safe

16 January 2020 | Society

“Every little contribution, whether monetary or in kind, is greatly appreciated and makes a real difference in the lives of animals here at the SPCA,” says the SPCA’s general manager Hanna Rhodin.
Her words follow a donation by FNB through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust late last year.
She says that with FNB’s generous support, the SPCA has been able to provide a safe haven to 3 685 animals this past year.
“On average, that is ten new animals per day! During the busy season, such as the December holidays, the SPCA often houses more than 350 animals at any given time. FNB’s generous contribution toward the Dixie's Fund already has and will save many animals,” she says.
The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust’s environmental guardianship commitment includes support for the Namibian Chamber of Environment’s initiatives, drought support countrywide, wild horses, large cats, rhino conservation and the SPCA’s initiatives to protect, rehabilitate, rehome and medically support abandoned, abused, ailing and unwanted pets.
“We know that most veterinary practices do their best to charge only minimal fees to the SPCA as their own contribution to supporting Namibia’s abandoned pets. We thank them for this and applaud their continuous partnership to the SPCA,” says Dr Magda Awases, FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trustee.
She encouraged members of the public to make contributions to the SPCA through the FNB Happiness Store via www.fnbhappinessstore.com.na

Similar News

 

Raffle for Hope raises N$100K to fight cancer

1 month - 09 December 2019 | Society

The “Slice of Life, Raffle for Hope” – a collaborative project by the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and Gondwana Collection to raise funds for...

Bags full of joy

1 month - 05 December 2019 | Society

This festive season Nedbank Namibia staff members are giving back to the less fortunate by supporting the Swakopmund Junior Town Council, to spread joy amongst...

Huis Maerua maak hart (en hand) oop

3 months ago - 15 October 2019 | Society

Yolanda Nel ’n Hand wat gee, is ook ’n hand wat kan ontvang.So sê Erna von Dewitz van Huis Maerua ná hulle onlangs ’n skenking...

LRON supports battle against cancer

3 months ago - 07 October 2019 | Society

The Land Rover Owners of Namibia (LRON) host a Battle of the Brands for Cancer event at the Tony Rust track on the outskirts of...

Help from Haval

3 months ago - 01 October 2019 | Society

Breast and cervical cancer are the focus of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) in September and October.Backing women’s health and development, Pupkewitz Haval supported...

Support for House Acacia

3 months ago - 01 October 2019 | Society

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, represented by Mrs Jane Katjavivi, recently handed over a donation of N$200 000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia in...

Fun with hats and roses

3 months ago - 01 October 2019 | Society

Last Saturday the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) hosted their annual Hats & Roses Ladies Morning at the Windhoek Country Club Resort, with 430 women...

Big bucks for Nampharm Foundation

4 months ago - 23 September 2019 | Society

Standard Bank renewed its commitment to continue putting smiles on the faces of children who suffer from birth deformities such as cleft and lip palate...

Taking hands to make a change

4 months ago - 20 September 2019 | Society

Volunteers from the Capricorn Group spent time with more than 130 pensioners in Khomasdal at The Grace Project this week, serving meals and drinks, playing...

Nuwe perseel wink vir [email protected]

4 months ago - 05 September 2019 | Society

Windhoek • Yolanda NelWomen @ Work ([email protected]) is al ’n dekade in Suiderhof geleë, maar nou wink groener weivelde vir die instansie wanneer hulle na...

Latest News

Inwoners soek by mekaar insae

1 hour ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Die Facebookblad, Okahandja Today, het besluit om inwoners te nader oor die uitdagings wat in die dorp ondervind word.Volgens die inskrywing vroeër in...

Mahindra se Pik (me) Up...

19 hours ago | Motors

Dirk GallowitzMahindra het sopas hul Pik Up S11 met outomatiese ratkas in Suider-Afrika bekendgestel – die eerste land in die wêreld om dit te doen.Mahindra...

Don’t be a vishing victim

22 hours ago | Banking

Jacquiline PackIn the past, the physical cloning of bankcards was one of the most prevalent methods fraudsters used to steal money from bank accounts. The...

Big plans for Beatrice

22 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) promises a great year ahead, as the sports body plans to fulfil all its obligations, says national coordinator Solly...

Starting grade 1 on a...

23 hours ago | Education

There was a special hustle and bustle at the DHPS campus when the grade 1s of 2020 attended school for the first time. This year...

Exercise-wise in today’s world

23 hours ago | Life Style

With the rising cost of living, many struggle to find room in the budget for a gym membership. One way around this, is to convert...

Boost for Katutura projects

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Business

The Katutura East Constituency office handed over equipment worth N$150 000 to eight projects ranging from upholstery, laundry, catering, sewing and tailoring and welding services...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Unam visual arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery until 25 January.Friday 24 January• 14:00 The Goethe Stage project that assists local...

Betty is breaking artistic chains

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Told that she would be “wasting her brain” if she decided to go into the arts, Betty Sibeso is now showing the world...

Load More