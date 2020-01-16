Keeping four-legged family members safe

“Every little contribution, whether monetary or in kind, is greatly appreciated and makes a real difference in the lives of animals here at the SPCA,” says the SPCA’s general manager Hanna Rhodin.

Her words follow a donation by FNB through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust late last year.

She says that with FNB’s generous support, the SPCA has been able to provide a safe haven to 3 685 animals this past year.

“On average, that is ten new animals per day! During the busy season, such as the December holidays, the SPCA often houses more than 350 animals at any given time. FNB’s generous contribution toward the Dixie's Fund already has and will save many animals,” she says.

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust’s environmental guardianship commitment includes support for the Namibian Chamber of Environment’s initiatives, drought support countrywide, wild horses, large cats, rhino conservation and the SPCA’s initiatives to protect, rehabilitate, rehome and medically support abandoned, abused, ailing and unwanted pets.

“We know that most veterinary practices do their best to charge only minimal fees to the SPCA as their own contribution to supporting Namibia’s abandoned pets. We thank them for this and applaud their continuous partnership to the SPCA,” says Dr Magda Awases, FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trustee.

She encouraged members of the public to make contributions to the SPCA through the FNB Happiness Store via www.fnbhappinessstore.com.na

