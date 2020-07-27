Keeping girls at school

Mount View High School in Okahandja Park informal settlement requested financial assistance from FNB to purchase sanitary products to help keep girls in school, which the bank was happy to do. The Principal, Mr Sean Moller, expressed his thanks for the donation, saying the toiletries will help the plight of girls against monthly absenteeism. Pictured from left to right are FNB’s Lucy Steve and Brain Kandanga with Principal Moller and teacher Jacqueline //Gowases, while learners and teacher Regina Hamauka are at the back. Photo contributed

