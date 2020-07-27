Keeping girls at school

27 July 2020 | Education

Mount View High School in Okahandja Park informal settlement requested financial assistance from FNB to purchase sanitary products to help keep girls in school, which the bank was happy to do. The Principal, Mr Sean Moller, expressed his thanks for the donation, saying the toiletries will help the plight of girls against monthly absenteeism. Pictured from left to right are FNB’s Lucy Steve and Brain Kandanga with Principal Moller and teacher Jacqueline //Gowases, while learners and teacher Regina Hamauka are at the back. Photo contributed

Similar News

 

Thousands more classrooms needed countrywide

4 days ago - 24 July 2020 | Education

Under the “new normal”, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) is challenged with lack of classrooms and dilapidated and inadequate ablution facilities, minister...

Kit support for WHS netball

4 days ago - 24 July 2020 | Education

Auas Motors recently handed over a sponsorship of sports attire and accessories to Windhoek High School valued at more than N$46 000. The kit includes...

Photocopier for Monte Christo PS

1 week ago - 17 July 2020 | Education

Reacting to a request by the Monte Christo Primary School, FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated a photocopier valued at N$17 300. Speaking at...

Change thinking on TVET

1 week ago - 17 July 2020 | Education

Heads of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions in the Omaheke region highlighted the importance of skills development in the sector in recognition...

Physical education at schools in the spotlight

2 weeks ago - 08 July 2020 | Education

The ministries of education and sport together with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and representatives from NANSO, NSSU, UNICEF, Physically Active Youth (P.A.Y.), Basketball...

Back in the swing of things

2 weeks ago - 08 July 2020 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] off face-to-face teaching and learning in a fashioned phase, phase two is officially in full swing with pre-primary to grade 3 pupils...

NSSU says sports may resume

3 weeks ago - 07 July 2020 | Education

The Namibian Schools Sports Union (NSSU) called on schools that wish to organise sports events involving public mass gatherings, to seek approval from the NSSU...

Schools ready to reopen

3 weeks ago - 06 July 2020 | Education

Pre-primary and primary schools will resume face to face learning on Tuesday as scheduled.Executive Director in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp...

Christmas wishes (finally) granted

3 weeks ago - 06 July 2020 | Education

Every year since 2016, Wernhil shopping centre has been dedicated to its Christmas Wish List competition which invites children between the ages of six and...

Winter jackets for Windhoek Gym student leadership

3 weeks ago - 03 July 2020 | Education

Nictus Holdings Limited handed over school jackets to the Learners Representative Council of Windhoek Gymnasium Private School earlier this week.Nictus Holdings Limited managing director Philippus...

