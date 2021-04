Keeping girls in school – one pad at a time

Windhoek • [email protected] One youngster has decided to stand up and fight against girls leaving school due to their menstrualcycle and them not being able to afford sanitary products.Kira Stanley, an 18-year-old grade 12 learner, decided that something needs to be done. “Girls myage can’t go to do school because they can’t afford pads or tampons, and they are missing out on somuch,” she said.With that in mind, Kira started the InnerGirl Foundation.Only three months since its establishment, Kira is excited to see the project gaining momentum.“There are trolleys at two Pick n Pay outlets and two Spar shops where donations can be dropped.Albeit slowly, people are placing their sanitary purchases in these trolleys.”Mom Julia is very proud of her daughter driving a project like this. “It makes me happy to knowshe is fighting for the good of others. And she talks to and organises with the managers of the shopsherself.”Kira says it is wonderful to see Parliament taking a stand and removing VAT that was previouslycharged on these items. “But actually these products should be free. Removing VAT is not making adifference to the girl or woman who has to choose whether to buy food or tampons that month,”she says.For her, a pad or tampon should be as freely available as condoms, if not more so.The InnerGirl Foundation’s first handover will be done in due course and will be for disadvantagedgirls at six schools.She hopes to expand the initiative beyond Windhoek soon.According to Stacey, Kira has a close circle of friends who are eager to support her. “Most of themare girls, but the friend who does the graphic design for InnerGirld Foundation is a boy and he iseager to support where he can.”According to the Borgen Project, period poverty has many consequences. “Many women and girlsare forced to use mattresses, clothes and newspapers every month because they cannot affordsanitary products.”Action Aid sites that one in ten girls in Africa misses school because they don’t have access tosanitary products or because there aren’t safe, private toilets to use at their school.If you want to become involved with the InnerGirl Foundation, don’t hesitate to contact Kira and herteam at [email protected]