Keeping hoofs on the turf

Kaondeka Turf Club received N$600 000 over the next three years from Standard Bank Namibia. Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Kaondeka Turf Club received a timely boost with Standard Bank Namibia availing a total sponsorship of N$600 000 for the next three years.

The sponsorship of N$200 000 a year was handed over by the bank's Okahandja branch manager Immanuel Jason at the Reit Club in Okahandja, which hosts their annual racing challenge on 2 October.

Jason said they are delighted to be part of horse racing as a sport, which is slowly gaining popularity in Namibia. “Horse racing has grown in leaps and bounds over the past few years. They have worked hard to upgrade the status of the sport this far. This success demonstrates the value that lies in pursuing the dreams of young Namibians.”

Receiving the sponsorship on behalf of Kaondeka, Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA) president Martinus de Waal paid tribute to all corporates who support sports in Namibia, especially horse racing. “I would like to pay tribute to Kaondeka Turf Club for their hard work. They are one of the committed clubs that never disappoint us when it comes to hosting races. We are privileged and humbled that the sponsors have recognised your hard work and given you such a huge responsibility.”

Speaking on behalf of Kaondeka Turf Club, Grace Pujatura said, “Kaondeka cares about the greater good of the sport and we will promote professionalism in our operations. We aspire to lead from the front in the horse racing industry,” she said.

She added that racing has a rich history and long-standing reputation as a sport of the highest quality and the most intense drama and passion. – Nampa



