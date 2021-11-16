Keeping Namibians on the move

16 November 2021 | Motors

Bank Windhoek awarded salespersons and dealerships in the motor vehicle industry during its annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony hosted in the capital recently.
The awards recognised recipients for their commitment, loyalty, and support to the bank and its customers during the previous financial year.
Pupkewitz Toyota’s Jaco Nel won the Best Salesperson in the New Vehicles category, while Indongo Toyota’s Jolize Barnard and Redco Motors’ Stefan Botes scooped the second and third prizes, respectively.
The Top Three Salespersons in the Used Vehicles category were Novel Motor Company’s Elrick de Wee, Whk Car Zone Auto Sales’ Marius Coetzee, and Dub motors’ Jaco Rossouw.
Pupkewitz Toyota and Indongo Toyota were crowned as the best top two Mega Franchise Vehicle Dealers, with Novel Motor Company taking third prize in the category.
The top three Franchise New Vehicle Dealers were Autohaus Windhoek, Associated Motor Holdings, and Auas Motors. Redco Motors from Gobabis, Otjiwarongo’s Pupkewitz von Baums Volkswagen, and Pupkewitz Toyota from Tsumeb, won the top three Franchise Vehicle Dealers - Rural Namibia Category.
Autohaus Trucks won the Bank Windhoek Approved Heavy Commercial Vehicle Dealers award.
Pupkewitz Auto, Pupkewitz Toyota, and Autohaus Windhoek walked away as the top three Used Vehicles Franchise Vehicle Dealers.
The bank's Selekt Sales Awards also announced the top Five Used Vehicles Small Enterprise Vehicle Dealers. Dub Motors, Windhuk Motors, and Spes Bona Motors won the top three prizes. Windhoek Carzone Auto Sales and Danlou Motors took fourth and fifth place, respectively.
The top Finance and Insurance Managers are Shahida du Plessis (Associated Motor Holdings), Bernice Bessinger (Autohaus Windhoek), Yolande Cloete (Indongo Toyota), Helen van Wyk (Novel Motor Company), Zuraya Isaaks (Novel Motor Company), Rezelle Swiegelaar (Pupkewitz Auto) and Patricia Eyre (freelancer).

Challenges
Bank Windhoek’s Head of Specialist Finance, Saara Shivute, spoke about the challenges businesses experienced over the last few years, highlighting the economic downturn, which lasted two years, as well as the onset of Covid-19, that severely affected sales in the motoring industry.
“More specifically, the decrease in sales year-on-year globally is said to have reached 14.8% in 2020,” Shivute said. “In Namibia, IJG Namibia reported that new vehicle sales declined by 12.2% year-on-year at the end of September 2021, while on a 12-month cumulative basis, vehicle sales are shown to have grown by 11.8%.”
Salesperson of the Year Jaco Nel said that the year was challenging, and the industry experienced various problems, especially in terms of stock. “Luckily, Bank Windhoek helped us with the specials they had, such as the 72 months repayment period. The bank is dependable, quick, and has a young and vibrant team who are ready to assist our customers and us,” he said.

Similar News

 

Usain Bolt in ’n Shrek-kostuum

1 month - 13 October 2021 | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzDie “M”-kenteken het oor die jare gesorg vir ikoniese verrigtingmotors wat wêreldwyd met uitsonderlike sukses die renbane aan die brand gejaag het.Die...

’n Eerlike bakkie

2 months ago - 24 August 2021 | Motors

Isuzu Suid-Afrika sal die lankverwagte nuwe Isuzu in 2022 plaaslik bekendstel, maar intussen verkoop die effe goedkoper X-Rider modelle fluks.Ons het onlangs ’n pragtige bloedrooi...

All new Navara makes Namibian debut

3 months ago - 17 August 2021 | Motors

Nissan announced the launch of the all-new Nissan Navara in Namibia today.The new pickup delivers an enhanced level of safety, comfort and driving pleasure, while...

Werkesel het ’n netjiese aandpak

4 months ago - 24 June 2021 | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzMet bakkie pryse, veral die luukser dubbelkajuitmodelle, wat die hoogte inskiet, begin meeste vervaardigers die lig sien om goedkoper alternatiewe in die...

2021 Santa Fe nou meer begeerlik

5 months ago - 03 June 2021 | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzDie 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is die vierde generasie van die Koreanse motorvervaardiger se vlagskip SUV wat in 2018 plaaslik bekendgestelel is...

Die SUV-stryd woed voort

5 months ago - 27 May 2021 | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzKIA Motors het onlangs sy reeks van klein familievoertuie uitgebrei met die bekendstelling van die oulike Sonet.Die kompakte SUV segment is uiters...

My (amper) ideale klein sportsnuts

5 months ago - 19 May 2021 | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzPersoonlike smaak is presies dít: persoonlik. Waarvan jy hou gaan heel waarskynlik verskil van my gunstelinge, en dankie tog, want dis hoekom...

Heading out this Easter?

7 months ago - 01 April 2021 | Motors

Going away for the Easter weekend can be both daunting and exciting, especially if you have a big family. If you have little ones, you...

’n Sjiek en sjarmante Fransman wat harte gaan laat...

7 months ago - 29 March 2021 | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzPeugeot se indrukwekkende nuwe 2008 is onlangs in Suider-Afrika bekendgestel. Ons het die plaaslike bekendstelling in ’n papsopwinterwaternat Limpopo bygewoon en sommer...

Iconic ride continues

7 months ago - 26 March 2021 | Motors

In October last year, Harley-Davidson announced a restructuring strategy for the brand, which is driven to focus on its core customer.Unfortunately, this meant that the...

Latest News

Brandstof styg sedert Januarie met...

2 hours ago | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] is gekenmerk deur verskeie brandstofprysstygings, met inligting verskaf deur die ministerie van mynwese en energie wat daarop wys dat pryse sedert die...

Keeping Namibians on the move

13 hours ago | Motors

Bank Windhoek awarded salespersons and dealerships in the motor vehicle industry during its annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony hosted in the capital recently.The awards recognised...

Tref-en-trap bestuurder kry borg

18 hours ago | Accidents

Yolanda NelDie bestuurder wat daarvan beskuldig word dat hy ’n fietsryer raak gery het en van die toneel gevlug het, is borgtog toegestaan maar is...

Special support for SPCA

22 hours ago | Social Issues

The SPCA recently hosted its annual Animals by Night fundraiser – a fun evening bringing animal lovers, sponsors, and talented Namibian artists together in aid...

Tax payers foot state’s LGBTQ...

23 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia Equal Rights Movement on Monday called on home affairs minister Albert Kawana and government to stop abusing tax payers’ money to...

Vaccination of children allowed

23 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]“The responsibility has now shifted from government to the public,” health minister Kalumbi Shangula said in the capital on Friday, while announcing the...

Legacy of Love Dashing for...

23 hours ago | Sports

The Legacy of Love cycling team will be riding in the Nedbank Desert Dash in December to raise money for families that lost loved ones...

Keeping Ongos connected

23 hours ago | Infrastructure

Paratus Namibia and Ongos Connect signed a commercial connectivity agreement on 10 November, confirming that Paratus will be the technology / infrastructure partner to bring...

NWR MD reacts to video

1 day - 16 November 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • Yolanda NelThe managing director of Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) responded to a video beingcirculated on social media of guests supposedly only being offered...

Load More