Keeping Namibians on the move

Bank Windhoek awarded salespersons and dealerships in the motor vehicle industry during its annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony hosted in the capital recently.

The awards recognised recipients for their commitment, loyalty, and support to the bank and its customers during the previous financial year.

Pupkewitz Toyota’s Jaco Nel won the Best Salesperson in the New Vehicles category, while Indongo Toyota’s Jolize Barnard and Redco Motors’ Stefan Botes scooped the second and third prizes, respectively.

The Top Three Salespersons in the Used Vehicles category were Novel Motor Company’s Elrick de Wee, Whk Car Zone Auto Sales’ Marius Coetzee, and Dub motors’ Jaco Rossouw.

Pupkewitz Toyota and Indongo Toyota were crowned as the best top two Mega Franchise Vehicle Dealers, with Novel Motor Company taking third prize in the category.

The top three Franchise New Vehicle Dealers were Autohaus Windhoek, Associated Motor Holdings, and Auas Motors. Redco Motors from Gobabis, Otjiwarongo’s Pupkewitz von Baums Volkswagen, and Pupkewitz Toyota from Tsumeb, won the top three Franchise Vehicle Dealers - Rural Namibia Category.

Autohaus Trucks won the Bank Windhoek Approved Heavy Commercial Vehicle Dealers award.

Pupkewitz Auto, Pupkewitz Toyota, and Autohaus Windhoek walked away as the top three Used Vehicles Franchise Vehicle Dealers.

The bank's Selekt Sales Awards also announced the top Five Used Vehicles Small Enterprise Vehicle Dealers. Dub Motors, Windhuk Motors, and Spes Bona Motors won the top three prizes. Windhoek Carzone Auto Sales and Danlou Motors took fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The top Finance and Insurance Managers are Shahida du Plessis (Associated Motor Holdings), Bernice Bessinger (Autohaus Windhoek), Yolande Cloete (Indongo Toyota), Helen van Wyk (Novel Motor Company), Zuraya Isaaks (Novel Motor Company), Rezelle Swiegelaar (Pupkewitz Auto) and Patricia Eyre (freelancer).



Challenges

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Specialist Finance, Saara Shivute, spoke about the challenges businesses experienced over the last few years, highlighting the economic downturn, which lasted two years, as well as the onset of Covid-19, that severely affected sales in the motoring industry.

“More specifically, the decrease in sales year-on-year globally is said to have reached 14.8% in 2020,” Shivute said. “In Namibia, IJG Namibia reported that new vehicle sales declined by 12.2% year-on-year at the end of September 2021, while on a 12-month cumulative basis, vehicle sales are shown to have grown by 11.8%.”

Salesperson of the Year Jaco Nel said that the year was challenging, and the industry experienced various problems, especially in terms of stock. “Luckily, Bank Windhoek helped us with the specials they had, such as the 72 months repayment period. The bank is dependable, quick, and has a young and vibrant team who are ready to assist our customers and us,” he said.

