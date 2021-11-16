Keeping Ongos connected

16 November 2021 | Infrastructure

Paratus Namibia and Ongos Connect signed a commercial connectivity agreement on 10 November, confirming that Paratus will be the technology / infrastructure partner to bring fibre connectivity to over 11 000 new residents in Ongos Valley, Namibia’s first smart city development.
Ongos Connect MD Americo de Almeida says that the essence of a smart city is connectivity. “The Covid-19 pandemic has amplified the need to have reliable connectivity with each other and with the world. The ability for children to access educational information from the comfort of their homes is important. Our choice of partner in delivering that connectivity was therefore key and the reason why we have been working with Paratus for the past couple of years. For Ongos Valley to be a truly smart city, we must have every home connected to fibre. We look forward to working with Paratus in the next phase of building the commercial and support services sector of the Ongos Valley vision.”
According to Paratus Namibia MD, Andrew Hall, “after two years of working on this with Ongos Connect during the construction phase, we are now excited to be able to announce the collaboration officially. We are proud to have been selected as the partner of choice in delivering an unlimited, high speed, secure and quality connection to Ongos Valley residents. And this is just the beginning of an exciting journey. Ongos Valley is the future and we’re delighted to be part of that future.”
Ongos Valley is a smart and green city located in the north-western corridor, 14km from Windhoek’s Central Business District. As a smart city, Ongos Valley has been designed to derive shared benefit from technology and infrastructure development whereby technology and data informs the efficient management of resources and assets. Fibre connectivity is provided to every home and business with services being integrated so that they are managed at optimum and affordable levels for all.

Similar News

 

Construction starts on second phase of airport road

1 day - 15 November 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] billion dollar donation by China Aid will be used to build the second phase of the new bypass to Hosea Kutako International...

Paratus, MTN sign national roaming agreement

1 week ago - 05 November 2021 | Infrastructure

Paratus Namibia and MTN Namibia announced that they have signed a national roaming agreement.The agreement gives Paratus and MTN customers countrywide the benefit of the...

Speak now or forever hold your peace

2 weeks ago - 03 November 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) said it will allow the public to submit objections to names on its land waiting list, so that those who...

Housing waiting list progresses

2 weeks ago - 03 November 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek City Council last week received feedback on the waiting list for low-income families who have applied for land and housing in...

Three-storey dwelling causes consternation

2 weeks ago - 03 November 2021 | Infrastructure

Yolanda NelAn urgent application was brought to the High Court earlier this year, after the City of Windhoek(CoW) on 30 January 2020 and the Minister...

SDFN hands over OKH houses

3 weeks ago - 25 October 2021 | Infrastructure

Minister of rural and urban development Erastus Uutoni handed over 20 new houses to members of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) at the...

Hoofstad ’n sanitêre tydbom

1 month - 05 October 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] nedersettings in die hoofstad sal heel moontlik eendag met ’n lelike skok wakker word as die munisipaliteit nie vinnig beweeg om genoegsame...

Cycling lanes finally a go

1 month - 23 September 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek held a ground-breaking ceremony to kick-start the construction of EBIKES4WINDHOEK cycling lanes yesterday.The project, which aims at promoting bicycles as an...

Land, housing workshop in a nutshell

2 months ago - 14 September 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) held a land and housing workshop recently, and in a nutshell announced various outcomes.On the issue of the waiting list...

City bosses want to build houses themselves

2 months ago - 08 September 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek municipality (CoW) has decided that from now on it will be doing things itself when it comes to land service and...

Latest News

Brandstof styg sedert Januarie met...

2 hours ago | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] is gekenmerk deur verskeie brandstofprysstygings, met inligting verskaf deur die ministerie van mynwese en energie wat daarop wys dat pryse sedert die...

Keeping Namibians on the move

13 hours ago | Motors

Bank Windhoek awarded salespersons and dealerships in the motor vehicle industry during its annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony hosted in the capital recently.The awards recognised...

Tref-en-trap bestuurder kry borg

18 hours ago | Accidents

Yolanda NelDie bestuurder wat daarvan beskuldig word dat hy ’n fietsryer raak gery het en van die toneel gevlug het, is borgtog toegestaan maar is...

Special support for SPCA

22 hours ago | Social Issues

The SPCA recently hosted its annual Animals by Night fundraiser – a fun evening bringing animal lovers, sponsors, and talented Namibian artists together in aid...

Tax payers foot state’s LGBTQ...

23 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia Equal Rights Movement on Monday called on home affairs minister Albert Kawana and government to stop abusing tax payers’ money to...

Vaccination of children allowed

23 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]“The responsibility has now shifted from government to the public,” health minister Kalumbi Shangula said in the capital on Friday, while announcing the...

Legacy of Love Dashing for...

23 hours ago | Sports

The Legacy of Love cycling team will be riding in the Nedbank Desert Dash in December to raise money for families that lost loved ones...

Keeping Ongos connected

23 hours ago | Infrastructure

Paratus Namibia and Ongos Connect signed a commercial connectivity agreement on 10 November, confirming that Paratus will be the technology / infrastructure partner to bring...

NWR MD reacts to video

1 day - 16 November 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • Yolanda NelThe managing director of Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) responded to a video beingcirculated on social media of guests supposedly only being offered...

Load More