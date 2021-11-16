Keeping Ongos connected

MD of Paratus Namibia Andrew Hall pictured with MD of Ongos Connect, Americo de Almeida. Photo contributed

Paratus Namibia and Ongos Connect signed a commercial connectivity agreement on 10 November, confirming that Paratus will be the technology / infrastructure partner to bring fibre connectivity to over 11 000 new residents in Ongos Valley, Namibia’s first smart city development.

Ongos Connect MD Americo de Almeida says that the essence of a smart city is connectivity. “The Covid-19 pandemic has amplified the need to have reliable connectivity with each other and with the world. The ability for children to access educational information from the comfort of their homes is important. Our choice of partner in delivering that connectivity was therefore key and the reason why we have been working with Paratus for the past couple of years. For Ongos Valley to be a truly smart city, we must have every home connected to fibre. We look forward to working with Paratus in the next phase of building the commercial and support services sector of the Ongos Valley vision.”

According to Paratus Namibia MD, Andrew Hall, “after two years of working on this with Ongos Connect during the construction phase, we are now excited to be able to announce the collaboration officially. We are proud to have been selected as the partner of choice in delivering an unlimited, high speed, secure and quality connection to Ongos Valley residents. And this is just the beginning of an exciting journey. Ongos Valley is the future and we’re delighted to be part of that future.”

Ongos Valley is a smart and green city located in the north-western corridor, 14km from Windhoek’s Central Business District. As a smart city, Ongos Valley has been designed to derive shared benefit from technology and infrastructure development whereby technology and data informs the efficient management of resources and assets. Fibre connectivity is provided to every home and business with services being integrated so that they are managed at optimum and affordable levels for all.

