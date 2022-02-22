Keeping Skeleton Coast resorts connected

22 February 2022 | Technology

The same landscapes and distances that make Namibia such a compelling destination for tourists, also make many conventional forms of communication impossible. What is needed is a reliable, affordable and real-time technology that can provide voice, video and broadband services to lodges, camp sites and guest houses anywhere in Namibia.
This description encapsulates Q-KON’s Twoobii offering, a smart satellite service that has already shown its ability to service off-grid locations such as those found in many parts of Namibia.
By using the global Intelsat Flex constellation, Twoobii delivers world-class, always-on and available anywhere service at a highly competitive price, along with the advantages of local voice services termination, local telephone numbering options and support service delivery.
In addition to these advantages, Twoobii’s solutions can be easily integrated into existing communications system architecture such as SD-WAN networks. The service is suitable for use as either a primary or back-up communications solution and is supported by billing model options that include “pay-per-use” models.
With up to 3Mbps upload and 20Mbps download speeds, Twoobii provides more than enough speed to seamlessly transmit and receive voice, data and video. As there are no latency or connectivity issues, Twoobii is reliable enough for emergency communications as well as everyday traffic.
Tailormade payment plans (including on-demand billing) have dramatically altered pricing models for installing and operating ‘off-grid’ ground terminals linked to satellite constellations.
“We’re delighted to be able to bring the advantages of Twoobii Smart Satellite Services to Namibian tourism operators such as the NWR Torra Bay campsite in Skeleton Coast National Park,” says Manfred Engling, managing director of Q-KON Namibia.
“NWR required a reliable communications link to enable campsite guests to purchase basic provisions and make reservations at various seasonal camps including Torra Bay, Mile 108, Mile 72 and Jakkelsputz. Working in partnership with FNB Namibia, we obtained approval to provide FNB point-of-sale service with 99.5% uptime and also support Wi-Fi hotspots and a telephone service,” he added.
Dawie de Wet, CEO of Q-KON, the company behind Twoobii, added that “in addition to supporting Namibia’s vital tourism trade, our solutions have also made a sustainable contribution to achieving the country’s Net Zero Economy goals through their compatibility with solar energy sources. This makes them particularly suited to Namibia’s remote, but beautiful and sunny, tourism destinations.”
For more info, visit https://twoobii.com/

