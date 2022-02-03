Keeping the cardiac unit pumping

The Windhoek Central Hospital’s cardiac unit received medical equipment values at N$219 000 from FNB.

The Ministry of Health has used the funds for catheters and wires which will enable doctors to diagnose and treat heart diseases without an operation. This complex but crucial process is necessary and has, to date been successfully completed on 43 patients, the youngest of these being only 3 months old, and the oldest 63 years.

“The FirstRand Namibia Foundation is set up to help those who are in need, and health is one of the key sectors we support,” said Jane Katjavivi, Trustee of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation. “Government alone cannot manage all the health challenges Namibia faces. We are honoured to be amongst so many like-minded Namibians who have set aside their own interests and pulled together to assist.”

Namibia has made great strides in the past 15 years in successfully treating heart disease locally. The Windhoek Central Hospital cardiac unit has played a critical since its establishment in 2008.

The health ministry’s executive director Ben Nangombe expressed his gratitude, saying that through the years FNB and the FirstRand Namibia Foundation have often collaborated with the ministry to promote quality healthcare and improved treatment for better health outcomes.

Namibia has a high prevalence of congenital and rheumatic heart disease, with an average of 40-50 children seen in the outpatient clinics weekly. Equally, the inpatient burden is high, with new patients born with structural heart diseases in the neonatal units every day. Doctors and nurses perform 2-3 outreach clinics annually to two hospitals in northern Namibia as these areas are most affected, because of their higher populations.