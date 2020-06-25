Keeping Van Rhyn kids safe
25 June 2020 | Education
Due to Covid-19, the school finds itself in a precarious financial situation and thus cannot, as per World Health Organisation and government regulations, purchase health and safety items because they are very costly. In the same vein, the school can only guarantee quality education if the learners are healthy and if measures are in place to protect them.
Says Ms Daniella Witbeen Junior Primary Head of Department: “From the school on the hill, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to FNB for making this difficult uphill battle in protecting our previous children at Van Rhyn Primary School much lighter.”