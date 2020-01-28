Kenya hosts Rugby Africa U20 tournament

Kenya Rugby won the bid to host the U20 Barthés Trophy, taking place between 19 and 26 in Nairobi.

"The Kenya Rugby Union and the entire Kenyan people are thrilled by the excellent news from Rugby Africa awarding Kenya the Barthes U20 Trophy hosting rights for the next three years. It is indeed a great honour to all of us. Special mention to our Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage under the astute leadership of Amb. (Dr.) Amina Mohamed who have supported our bid. We will work closely with Rugby Africa, the government, commercial sponsors, media and other stakeholders to ensure successful delivery of the events," states Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Oduor Gangla.

The Barthés Trophy is the only junior tournament in Africa and 8 national U20 teams compete for the title. Participating teams in 2020 in order of the current ranking is Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Madagascar, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Côte d'Ivoire and Zambia.



Namibia will compete in Pool B against Senegal, Zimbabwe and Côte d'Ivoire. Namibia will play against Côte d'Ivoire on 19 April.



