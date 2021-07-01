Khomas in need of more classrooms

01 July 2021 | Government

Learner enrolment in the Khomas region increased from 94 999 in 2020 to 97 176 in 2021, and if the trend continues, enrolment for 2022 will be around 99 411, which will require an additional 63 classrooms.
This according to Khomas regional governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua, while delivering her state of the region address in the capital on Wednesday.
She said that while the region aims to provide accessible, equitable and inclusive quality education, it is faced with a lack of classrooms along with a population that keeps growing. “However, the we are working around the clock to address the lack of classrooms,” she said.
McLeod-Katjirua said that there are two capital construction projects on-going, namely Havana Project Secondary School, and Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School in the Moses Garoeb Constituency.
“The Havana Project Secondary School, which is in its actual construction phase, stands at N$87 million. The total amount for this current phase is N$12 million. Other ongoing projects are the renovation of hostels, kitchen, water and sewer infrastructure and reticulation systems at Augustineum Secondary School in Khomasdal,” she said.
The governor added that the region received N$41 million under the Covid-19 Infrastructure Development Fund, which it plans to use for the construction of 22 ablution blocks at 22 schools and the renovation of two hostel blocks at Ella du Plessis High School. In addition, the region intends to construct a 18 pre-primary classrooms to the tune of N$6.7 million with assistance from the European Union.

Pregnancies
McLeod-Katjirua expressed her dismay at the number of school-going girls who fell pregnant in the region during the 2020 academic year: 371. “A total of 321 were recorded from secondary schools while 26 were from Resource Schools and 24 were from primary schools,” she said.
In terms of safety, she said that the region remains committed to its objective of ensuring public safety and security in a bid to improve a sense of personal safety in public spaces by reducing the crime rate by more than 5% annually and changing the perception that the region – especially Windhoek – is a crime-prone environment.
“The region is also committed to achieving a clearance rate of all cases by 50% annually through effective crime investigations, increasing clearance rate of cases through docket operations or docket inspections by increasing the number of investigating officers through training and strengthening relations with magistrates and prosecutors to finalise cases speedily,” she concluded. – Nampa

