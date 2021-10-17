Khomasdal market the cleanest

Seconds save lives

17 October 2021 | Health

The Khomasdal market was crowned the cleanest market in Windhoek in the small markets category while Wernhil Flea market took first prize in the big markets category. Twahangana market in Hakahana was chosen as the most improved market in terms of cleanliness.
The three markets were announced during the City of Windhoek’s commemoration of the Health and Hygiene Promotion Month held at the City of Windhoek head office on Friday.
This year’s event, held in collaboration with the European Union (EU), Development Workshop Namibia (DWN) and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), among others, coincided with Global Hand-Washing Day commemorated on 15 October every year.
The event was held under the theme “Seconds Saves Lives - Clean Your Hands”.
Speaking at the event, deputy mayor Clemencia Hanases said: “This event gives us an opportunity to share, inform and remind community members and food handlers about the importance and necessity of health and hygiene practices in daily living in order to strive towards elimination and reduction of the spread of infections and diseases.”

Similar News

 

Covid-19: Compliance measures further relaxed

3 days ago - 15 October 2021 | Health

The current Covid-19 Public Health Regulations will expire at midnight tonight, Friday, 15 October 2021. With the trend of declining Covid-19 positive cases, decreasing hospitalizations...

Health & wellness: Covid impact needs more studies

5 days ago - 13 October 2021 | Health

It is no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health. Yet, the global extent of this impact remains largely...

Mental Health Bill heads to Parliament

6 days ago - 12 October 2021 | Health

The Mental Health Bill, which will replace the obsolete Mental Health Act of 1973, is expected to be tabled in Parliament early next year.Senior mental...

Fight against HIV continues

1 week ago - 08 October 2021 | Health

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jess Long announced that the United States would contribute US$90.4 million in 2022 towards Namibia’s fight against AIDS through the US...

Grim Amnesty report attracts government attention

1 week ago - 07 October 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] say they are eager to study and apply the recommendations contained in a grim Amnesty International report detailing widespread human rights violations...

Eye clinic gets N$1.5 million

2 weeks ago - 04 October 2021 | Health

Windhoek [email protected] Namdia Foundation handed over an Optical Coherence Tomography machine as part of a N$1.5 million donation to the Windhoek Eye Clinic on Friday.The...

Poor women hardest hit by abortion ban

2 weeks ago - 30 September 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] strong evidence that restrictive abortion laws disproportionately harm impoverished Black women, pro-choice activists face an uphill battle to meet and discuss Namibia’s...

Breast cancer and the elderly: Is radiation necessary?

2 weeks ago - 29 September 2021 | Health

Dr Justus ApffelstaedtDownscaling of treatment has been a buzzword in breast cancer treatment for the last couple of years. It means that medical, surgical and...

More AZ vax for Nam

2 weeks ago - 28 September 2021 | Health

Chargé d’Affaires of the German embassy Andreas Götze handed over 200 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived on 22 September to health minister Kalumbi...

Pfizer vaccines arrive, thanks to US

2 weeks ago - 28 September 2021 | Health

The US embassy in Windhoek announced the donation of 100 620 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as part of the US government’s global efforts...

Latest News

Eerste globale skatting van belangrikheid...

5 hours ago | Environment

Ongeveer 175 000 plantspesies – die helfte van alle blomplante – maak gedeeltelik of algeheel staat op dierebestuiwers ten einde saad te kan produseer en...

Breath of fresh air for...

5 hours ago | Transport

Long-distance truck drivers who need urgent medical attention can breathe easier after Engen recently handed over six oxygen concentrators to the Walvis Bay Corridor Group...

Two days of fighting cancer

15 hours ago | Social Issues

In observance of “Pink Day 2021”, a commemorative day initiated by the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) to honour women diagnosed with breast cancer, and...

SBN’s Geises top of the...

23 hours ago | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia Holdings chief executive Mercia Geises features in the 17th position on the list of 50 women CEOs leading corporate Africa.Africa.com undertook a...

Khomasdal market the cleanest

1 day - 17 October 2021 | Health

The Khomasdal market was crowned the cleanest market in Windhoek in the small markets category while Wernhil Flea market took first prize in the big...

CoW holds first public meeting

1 day - 17 October 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek embarked upon a series of public meetings which started in the capital on Saturday, and are set to continue until 13...

New ID cards: What to...

1 day - 17 October 2021 | Government

Home affairs minister Albert Kawana said the new national identification cards (IDs) that government is set to introduce, can be used as travel documents with...

Parliament invites public to abortion...

3 days ago - 15 October 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] and lawmakers, including Namibia's deputy health minister, have welcomed the first public parliamentary hearings on legalising abortion since the country's independence slated...

Covid-19: Compliance measures further relaxed...

3 days ago - 15 October 2021 | Health

The current Covid-19 Public Health Regulations will expire at midnight tonight, Friday, 15 October 2021. With the trend of declining Covid-19 positive cases, decreasing hospitalizations...

Load More