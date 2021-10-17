Khomasdal market the cleanest

Seconds save lives

The Khomasdal market was crowned the cleanest market in Windhoek in the small markets category while Wernhil Flea market took first prize in the big markets category. Twahangana market in Hakahana was chosen as the most improved market in terms of cleanliness.

The three markets were announced during the City of Windhoek’s commemoration of the Health and Hygiene Promotion Month held at the City of Windhoek head office on Friday.

This year’s event, held in collaboration with the European Union (EU), Development Workshop Namibia (DWN) and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), among others, coincided with Global Hand-Washing Day commemorated on 15 October every year.

The event was held under the theme “Seconds Saves Lives - Clean Your Hands”.

Speaking at the event, deputy mayor Clemencia Hanases said: “This event gives us an opportunity to share, inform and remind community members and food handlers about the importance and necessity of health and hygiene practices in daily living in order to strive towards elimination and reduction of the spread of infections and diseases.”



