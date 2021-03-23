Khomasdal residents view NamPol with suspicion

23 March 2021 | Crime

Vice chairperson of the Khomasdal Extension 3 neighbourhood watch, Hilma Iita, said residents do not trust the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) anymore, because “some members are police officers during the day but become criminals at night”.
Iita was speaking at the Khomasdal Constituency office when community members met with Khomas regional commander, Commissioner Joseph Shikongo. She said criminal activities continue to rise in the area, especially the selling of drugs that sometimes involve school going children. However, when community members and members of the Neighbourhood Watch detect such activities and call the police, they say they are coming but never show up.
“We have good reason to believe that the police are working in cahoots with criminals. We have seen on several occasions the police bus parked at a well-known house that sells drugs. They drop and pick up their members from that house, some NamPol members are only police officers during the day but criminals at night,” Iita said.
She added that the house where drug dealers live is well-known to police, as they have reported it several times but nothing was done about it. “We have lost trust in NamPol. Sorry if am being brutally honest. But I think I need to be because as residents of Khomasdal, we have no trust in the police anymore. Our lives are in danger and our properties are being damaged by criminals that are well-known,” Iita said.
She suggested that the Khomasdal playground be closed temporarily because it has also become a place of underhanded business for criminals, and a passage at Eldorado Secondary School should also be closed because drug dealers stand there targeting school kids.
Commissioner Shikongo promised to get to the bottom of the matter, saying Khomasdal is a small area that the police can clean up in one day compared to other big and vast areas that the police have dealt with before successfully. – Nampa

