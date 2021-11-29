Kiddie Sport remains a hit

Going strong for almost 30 years

29 November 2021 | Sports

Since 1992, Kiddie Sport has been introduced to most pre-primary and primary schools in the capital, which means that the programme has been taking place here for almost three decades.
The past two years have been extremely challenging for almost all businesses, and Kiddie Sport is no exception. “However, our Kiddie Sport team is satisfied and grateful to end this year with 600 entries,” says Amanda van Dyk that heads the programme here.
She said that due to Covid regulations, the annual Kiddie Sport demonstrations that usually take place over two days were not possible.
“An alternative had to be found. Therefore in the past three weeks, we held around 50 mini demonstrations at all schools where we offer the Kiddie Sport programme. The attendance and eagerness and appreciation of parents were remarkable and inspiring,” she said.
Judging by the photos, the little ones enjoyed every moment of the Kiddie Sport programme.
As part of Kiddie Sports, children aged from 4 years and up to 10, are introduced to all ball sport codes like tennis, hockey, cricket, soccer, golf, volleyball and netball. “We improve their overall coordination levels and at the same time prepare them for the official sport activities of all primary schools.”
For more information on the programme, contact Amanda van Dyk at 081 124 4385 or [email protected]

Similar News

 

Records shatter at LC gala

10 hours ago | Sports

Swimmers who took part in the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala finals in Windhoek over the weekend put in some great performances, breaking seven records....

Big cheque for Autism Association

12 hours ago | Sports

The Nedbank for Autism Series has again shown spectators far and wide why it is one of the most influential sought after golfing events on...

Big splash this weekend

5 days ago - 24 November 2021 | Sports

Altogether 135 swimmers between the age of 7 and 67 are participating in the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala finals this weekend. The final event...

Legacy of Love Dashing for Covid victims

1 week ago - 16 November 2021 | Sports

The Legacy of Love cycling team will be riding in the Nedbank Desert Dash in December to raise money for families that lost loved ones...

New relay records set

2 weeks ago - 10 November 2021 | Sports

The second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala, which took place in Windhoek last weekend, saw two new relay records.Juliette Senekal, Ernst Jansen, Mikayla Geyser, and...

Cohen wins again

2 weeks ago - 10 November 2021 | Sports

Boosted by home turf advantage, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) won the Bank Windhoek National Fistball Tournament held in Windhoek last weekend.CFC 1 and its club...

Schools MTB league a roaring success

3 weeks ago - 05 November 2021 | Sports

The finals of the FNB Schools Mountain Bike League took place at the IJG Trails at the end of October.The event was the fifth race...

Swimming action this weekend

3 weeks ago - 05 November 2021 | Sports

The second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala takes place at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek today and on Saturday.With a vast age range of...

Inspiring future cyclists by Dashing

3 weeks ago - 05 November 2021 | Sports

With 1 month to go for the longest single-stage mountain bike race in Namibia, local cyclists are getting ready to make their mark.From Friday, 10...

Fistball teams ready to battle it out

3 weeks ago - 04 November 2021 | Sports

The Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup Tournament takes place at the Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) at 8:30 in Windhoek this Saturday.On match day, hosts CFC...

Latest News

Kiddie Sport remains a hit

11 hours ago | Sports

Since 1992, Kiddie Sport has been introduced to most pre-primary and primary schools in the capital, which means that the programme has been taking place...

Big cheque for Autism Association

12 hours ago | Sports

The Nedbank for Autism Series has again shown spectators far and wide why it is one of the most influential sought after golfing events on...

Things to consider when buying...

12 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiCrop farming is an agricultural activity that involves the tilling or cultivation of the land to ensure its preparedness before a farmer...

16 completed projects handed over

1 day - 28 November 2021 | Environment

The Empower to Adapt: Creating Climate Change Resilient Livelihoods Through Community Based Natural Resource Management in Namibia (CBNRM EDA) Project officially handed over 16 completed...

The role of CSR as...

1 day - 28 November 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Marlize HornCorporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a broad term, but in essence it is the ownership that a company takes for its role...

Lifers make bid for early...

1 day - 28 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] men sentenced to ultra-long imprisonments including life, are battling to be released on parole after serving more than half of their jail...

Munisipale bateregister uiteindelik in plek

4 days ago - 25 November 2021 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek munisipaliteit sê sy bateregister is voltooi ten spyte van kommer wat deur die kantoor van die ouditeur-generaal (OG) geopper is dat...

Osona area hit by veld...

4 days ago - 25 November 2021 | Disasters

Although the veld fires in the area surrounding Windhoek have calmed down recently, several major fires broke out countrywide yesterday. This image shows a fire...

Rolspelers vergader oor straatkinders

4 days ago - 25 November 2021 | Social Issues

Die ministerie in die presidensie verantwoordelik vir geslagsgelykheid, armoede-uitwissing en maatskaplike welsyn is die gasheer van ’n driedaagse slypskool om ’n oplossing te probeer vind...

Load More