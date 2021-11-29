Kiddie Sport remains a hit
Going strong for almost 30 years
29 November 2021 | Sports
The past two years have been extremely challenging for almost all businesses, and Kiddie Sport is no exception. “However, our Kiddie Sport team is satisfied and grateful to end this year with 600 entries,” says Amanda van Dyk that heads the programme here.
She said that due to Covid regulations, the annual Kiddie Sport demonstrations that usually take place over two days were not possible.
“An alternative had to be found. Therefore in the past three weeks, we held around 50 mini demonstrations at all schools where we offer the Kiddie Sport programme. The attendance and eagerness and appreciation of parents were remarkable and inspiring,” she said.
Judging by the photos, the little ones enjoyed every moment of the Kiddie Sport programme.
As part of Kiddie Sports, children aged from 4 years and up to 10, are introduced to all ball sport codes like tennis, hockey, cricket, soccer, golf, volleyball and netball. “We improve their overall coordination levels and at the same time prepare them for the official sport activities of all primary schools.”
For more information on the programme, contact Amanda van Dyk at 081 124 4385 or [email protected]