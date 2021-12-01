Kiddies’ hair Gina’s speciality

01 December 2021 | Society

Windhoek • [email protected]

In an apartment in Otjomuise is a colourful paradise where children go to make their hair beautiful.
Gina Carlos of Gio Hair Studio has the world's patience with little ones.
"When I was younger, I had long hair and I hated it when people did my hair, because it hurt so much. I taught myself to take care of my own hair. I was about 11 years old. I knew from that time that I wanted to work with hair; not just with any hair, but specifically with children's hair," she said.
After school, she started working in a friend's aunt's hair salon in Oshakati.
"She wanted me to work with adults' hair, but I wanted to work with children and I just did it. I also wanted to study further, but could not get a creative hair course in Windhoek and therefore went to South Africa. There I was sent to a salon where I had to do my practicals. I realized I had known everything they wanted to teach me through all the years I had been doing my own hair. So, I came to Windhoek and started working.”
At first, she worked for free. People contacted her and she went to their homes. Five years ago, she started Gio Hair Studio at her home. She only works with children. The room is full of toys, puzzles and colouring books; all to keep kids' busy while Gina does their hair.
"One just has to have patience. Children feel your energy and when you are impatient or upset, they feel it. When they might be a little difficult, I let them start playing or couloring and then I sit on the floor next to them and do their hair. I have never had a child whose hair I could not finish.
According to one mother: I live in Kleine Kuppe and I drive to Otjomuise so that Gina can braid my daughter's hair. She has all the patience of the world and I will never go to another hairdresser again.”

