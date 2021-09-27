Kindergarten feeding changes lives

27 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]

More than 5 500 vulnerable pre-schoolers receive three free meals at 135 kindergartens across Windhoek’s poverty-stricken informal settlements.
The programme is one component of a large-scale Early Childhood Development (ECD) programme launched more than two years ago by the Development Workshop Namibia (DWN).
It is a multi-pronged initiative focused on supporting and engaging with informal settlement kindergartens through teacher training, learning material distribution, parent workshops and a sanitation project as well as the fast-growing feeding initiative.
The ECD initiative has seen massive growth since last year, from 20 centres supported only in Windhoek, to 240 ECD centres now receiving help in several towns with the financial support of donors such as the EU, Unicef, MTC and the Twin Hills Trust in Omaruru.
The feeding programme has been rolled out to 135 Windhoek kindergartens and four in Omaruru.

Early burden
“Children growing up in the informal settlements are burdened with a lot of social and economic challenges that trap them in poverty and inequality for many years to come,” Hilma Weber, the DWN ECD coordinator, explained. “Food security is a very big challenge and children are at danger of developmental delays because of malnutrition,” she warned.
“To change this it is important that, as a society, we invest more in ECD programmes and activities. It must be our common goal that all children, irrespective of their background, have access to quality early learning and education.”
Covid-19 has battered the already encumbered informal economies and social problems that informal settlement residents grapple with daily.
As a result, hunger, a widespread problem for many families pre-pandemic, has reared its head in more households over the past year.
As a result, many teachers dug into their own meagre pockets, to ensure that hungry kids in their care are fed.
“You feel bad when you see a child that has food, and another that has nothing. So we actually sometimes sacrificed our food, to make sure a child did not suffer without food,” Ndeshi pre-primary teacher Elizabeth Iyambo said.
“These are our children, they are tomorrow’s leaders. Because of this DWN programme, we almost have no absentee children anymore, because they feel happy, they feel loved. The feeding programme has changed their life.”

Serious problem
Foibe Selvanus, a community activist said that hunger is “hunger is a big concern. And with Covid-19 a lot of people have lost their jobs, and they struggle to provide food. They probably are only able to provide dinner, which is also not enough.”
The ECD programme ensures children are guaranteed three meals a day, and has boosted school attendance and quality of education.
“Previously kids went to school on an empty stomach, affecting their concentration. They would drink water just to fill their tummies. But now we see an academic improvement and higher daily attendance. The kids look forward to the day, because of the food,” Selvanus said.
“A hungry child cannot concentrate. If they have something in their stomach, we can teach them,” Martha Beukes, an Eden pre-primary school teacher, said. “I have to give DWN a round of applause. This programme has helped parents, the kids and the community.
“Many parents have lost their jobs and they say this programme makes a big difference. Some children don’t have anything to eat at home, so they come here to school where they get a meal.”
Weber stressed that more can and must be done to boost ECD centres. “If more in the private sector joined forces and invested in early childhood development, this country will be different in years to come.”

Similar News

 

‘Safeguard rights of persons with albinism’ - Manombe-Ncube

11 hours ago | Social Issues

Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs in the Presidency, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, has called on Namibians to safeguard the protection and rights of persons with albinism.Speaking at...

BIG speaks out about poverty blueprint

2 days ago - 26 September 2021 | Social Issues

The Basic Income Grant (BIG) Coalition of Namibia said that it has taken note that the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare...

Bespoke app for counselling San

6 days ago - 22 September 2021 | Social Issues

In a bid to curb high school dropout rates at Donkerbos settlement in the Omaheke region, a Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) Computer...

Giving frontline officers breathing room

2 weeks ago - 13 September 2021 | Social Issues

While Covid has altered the way of life for many of us, frontline officers like health professionals, police officers and military personnel have borne the...

Communities flock to pop-up vaccination sites

2 weeks ago - 10 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] to 450 Covid-19 vaccines were administered at two pop-up vaccination stations spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady since last week....

Colourful murals bring smiles

2 weeks ago - 10 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] the children’s cancer ward at the Windhoek central hospital, the youngsters have huge smiles on their faces after the walls of the...

Boost for Christ’s Hope kids

2 weeks ago - 09 September 2021 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Foundation donated N$246 000 to Christ’s Hope International Namibia, whose dedication and commitment assists orphaned and vulnerable children impacted by AIDS and poverty.Christ’s...

Green Week supports vulnerable communities

3 weeks ago - 02 September 2021 | Social Issues

Food insecurity in Namibia has increased dramatically, and hundreds of thousands of people in vulnerable communities need help.Vegetable gardening is an important method of securing...

Masks & Roses launched

3 weeks ago - 01 September 2021 | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and project partners earlier today launched the 2021 Sanlam Masks and Roses Ladies event, to the benefit of the...

Going yellow for childhood cancer

1 month - 16 August 2021 | Social Issues

Spring is in the air because September is nearly here! And for the Cancer Association of Namibia this means childhood cancer awareness month.Yes, it is...

Latest News

‘Safeguard rights of persons with...

11 hours ago | Social Issues

Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs in the Presidency, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, has called on Namibians to safeguard the protection and rights of persons with albinism.Speaking at...

More AZ vax for Nam

12 hours ago | Health

Chargé d’Affaires of the German embassy Andreas Götze handed over 200 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived on 22 September to health minister Kalumbi...

Namibian e-sports athletes ready for...

12 hours ago | Sports

On Thursday (30 September) at 18:30, Namibian e-sports athletes will battle it out during the Global Regional Games for their spot at the IESF 13th...

Cohen 1 chalks up another...

14 hours ago | Sports

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) continued to dominate the Bank Windhoek Fistball League, winning the playoffs in Windhoek over the weekend.CFC 1 defeated arch-rivals Sport...

Pfizer vaccines arrive, thanks to...

17 hours ago | Health

The US embassy in Windhoek announced the donation of 100 620 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as part of the US government’s global efforts...

Omaheke soccer, netball tourney a...

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Sports

Epukiro-based outfits Eastern Swallows and Renamo Bucks emerged victorious at the just concluded ninth edition Omaheke Top 8 annual tournament in the netball and football...

Kindergarten feeding changes lives

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] than 5 500 vulnerable pre-schoolers receive three free meals at 135 kindergartens across Windhoek’s poverty-stricken informal settlements.The programme is one component of...

International award for local leader

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Events

The Africa Leadership Awards took place virtually last week and this year, Namibia was added to the pool of women that have made an impact...

Award-winning Cassidy on this Friday

1 day - 27 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

In this month’s edition of Night under the Stars at the Goethe Institute in the capital on Friday 1 October, singer Cassidy performs songs from...

Load More