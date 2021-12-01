King promoted to Credit Executive

01 December 2021 | Banking

Eddie King (pictured) has been appointed as Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Credit, effective 1 November 2021. King has over ten years of experience in credit risk and policy, and has held various positions in Bank Windhoek and was promoted to Head: Corporate Credit in 2017, where he managed the bank’s larger credit portfolio. King holds BSc, Honours, and Master's Degrees in business mathematics from the North-West University and completed his Master's Degree Research Study in the United Kingdom at Barclays Bank. In 2014, he finalised his professional qualification as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Senior Management Development Programme through the University of Stellenbosch Business School in 2019. He is currently studying for an Executive Master's in Business Administration Degree at the University of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business.

