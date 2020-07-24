Kit support for WHS netball

24 July 2020 | Education

Auas Motors recently handed over a sponsorship of sports attire and accessories to Windhoek High School valued at more than N$46 000. The kit includes the senior team’s netball dresses, jackets, backpacks and field pole protectors.
Auas Motors’ chief executive Gerhard Vermeulen said the sponsorship is in line with the company’s pledge to support the education sector in various ways, including the development of extracurricular activities at schools.
“Research proves the benefits that come with all forms of exercising, especially sports activities. It keeps us healthy and also activates many of our brain functions. A healthy body houses a healthy mind!”
Vermeulen added that Auas Motors also offered support to the u/15 junior netball team with sports attire, which will be handed once the players return at school.

