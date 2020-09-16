Knocking out homelessness

More support for Knockout Project

Presidential Advisor for Youth and Enterprise Development, Daisry Mathias pictured with Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack. Photo contributed

Bank Windhoek pledged N$50 000 to MTC’s Knockout Project in a bid to assist in the fight against homelessness in Namibia.

Jacquiline Pack said Bank Windhoek is proud to join MTC for this initiative, saying “Housing is one of the key social issues our country is facing, and it requires a collaborative effort from all sectors to make an impact.”

At the handing over, Pack said that Presidential Advisor Daisry Mathias would represent the bank at the Knockout Project’s grand event. Pack said the bank chose Mathias due to her passion for Namibian brands and that Mathias’ brand values align with those of the bank.

In her acceptance remarks, Mathias said the MTC Knockout Project objective aligns with the Presidency’s fight against poverty and income inequality, adding that the initiative could not have been better to complement government's efforts. “I am excited that truly Namibian home-grown brands like Bank Windhoek and MTC understand our home issues. These are community challenges, and we have to respond as leaders but also as citizens of the county,” said Mathias, who will perform songs by well-known Gospel artist, Pride Panashe.

The project sees 30 Namibian personalities on stage at a live music concert performing two hit songs by 30 famous Namibian artists. Performers are from diverse fields within the Namibian society from sectors such as the arts, health, banking, fashion, industrial, technology, insurance, and mining sectors. The grand event takes place on Saturday, 3 October at the National Theatre of Namibia.

The event can be viewed online for N$50 and N$500 for live show.

