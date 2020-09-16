Knocking out homelessness

More support for Knockout Project

16 September 2020 | Social Issues

Bank Windhoek pledged N$50 000 to MTC’s Knockout Project in a bid to assist in the fight against homelessness in Namibia.
Jacquiline Pack said Bank Windhoek is proud to join MTC for this initiative, saying “Housing is one of the key social issues our country is facing, and it requires a collaborative effort from all sectors to make an impact.”
At the handing over, Pack said that Presidential Advisor Daisry Mathias would represent the bank at the Knockout Project’s grand event. Pack said the bank chose Mathias due to her passion for Namibian brands and that Mathias’ brand values align with those of the bank.
In her acceptance remarks, Mathias said the MTC Knockout Project objective aligns with the Presidency’s fight against poverty and income inequality, adding that the initiative could not have been better to complement government's efforts. “I am excited that truly Namibian home-grown brands like Bank Windhoek and MTC understand our home issues. These are community challenges, and we have to respond as leaders but also as citizens of the county,” said Mathias, who will perform songs by well-known Gospel artist, Pride Panashe.
The project sees 30 Namibian personalities on stage at a live music concert performing two hit songs by 30 famous Namibian artists. Performers are from diverse fields within the Namibian society from sectors such as the arts, health, banking, fashion, industrial, technology, insurance, and mining sectors. The grand event takes place on Saturday, 3 October at the National Theatre of Namibia.
The event can be viewed online for N$50 and N$500 for live show.

Similar News

 

Drimiopsis demonstration against myriad issues

1 week ago - 04 September 2020 | Social Issues

A San women and girls group at Drimiopsis under the Women’s Leadership Centre in the Omaheke region, yesterday (3 September) held a peaceful demonstration and...

Police village envisaged

3 weeks ago - 20 August 2020 | Social Issues

With many police officers unable to afford decent accommodation in Windhoek, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) is looking at constructing a police village to house...

Windhoek could become next epicentre

1 month - 03 August 2020 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] advisor on health to the presidency Dr Bernard Haufiku says tackling the rise in coronavirus infections outside of the Erongo region will...

Textiles for fire victims

1 month - 30 July 2020 | Social Issues

Hospitality Textile Supplies recently donated 23 boxes of goods valued at almost N$58 000 towards fundraising efforts for victims of the Twaloloka fire on Sunday....

Help where you can

1 month - 29 July 2020 | Social Issues

The executive director in the Office of the Prime Minister I-Ben Nashandi has called on individuals and organisations to assist the residents of Twaloloka in...

Warming hearts in Hakahana

1 month - 21 July 2020 | Social Issues

With recent cold fronts, the reality of icy temperatures for many communities is devastating due to their lack of necessities to guard them against an...

Connectors of positive change

2 months ago - 17 July 2020 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Group and its subsidiaries launched the Capricorn Foundation, a non-profit association which will serve as the group’s vehicle for its corporate social responsibility...

Who will take Didi home?

2 months ago - 15 July 2020 | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia launched the Didi, bear of hope raffle today.Didi is handmade from pure Alpaca fur and is a collector’s treasure that...

Cement donation aids affordable housing

2 months ago - 10 July 2020 | Social Issues

The Kalahari Constituency Office donated 500 bags of cement and a 10 000 litre water tank to the Nossobville Housing and Development Committee yesterday. The...

Community dream becomes a reality

2 months ago - 08 July 2020 | Social Issues

Xenophone van Wyk recently won N$30 000 towards his efforts in Tsumeb’s informal settlement of Kuvukiland, through the Bank Windhoek #JourneyingTogether social media campaign.He was...

Latest News

Street resurfacing to begin soon

16th of September 12:59 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek announced that the annual road resurfacing tender has been awarded to Tau Pele Namibia Construction, and that work would commence shortly....

Namibian esport athletes selected

20 minutes ago | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) conducted the Dota2 National Tournament’s final event last Saturday – completely online to accommodate the athletes as they were...

Ozone for life!

50 minutes ago | Environment

Namibia, along with the rest of the world, celebrates 35 years of the Vienna Convention and 35 years of global ozone layer protection today.In a...

Which green features add value...

1 hour ago | Energy

Investing in environmentally friendly enhancements for a home is not only a way to protect the environment and save on monthly energy costs, but it...

BOOST for start-ups

2 hours ago | Business

Three finalists have been selected to take part in the international BOOST UP start-up competition and online incubator.BOOST UP is aimed at supporting early stage...

‘Redistribution’ of congested informal settlements

2 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] informal settlements in Windhoek are to be classified as so-called “catchment areas”, in which Namibians from rural areas will initially be accommodated...

Be our guest and be...

1 day - 15 September 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Jurgen IsaacsWe sit behind our computer, tablets and other devices all day. Creating documents, doing projects, sending out quotes and all matter of...

Regional air traffic in limbo

1 day - 15 September 2020 | Transport

Windhoek • NMHRegional airlines that carried thousands of passengers between Windhoek, Johannesburg and Cape Town before Corona restrictions, are facing payment difficulties.Based on a proposed...

Adjusting to the responsibilities of...

1 day - 15 September 2020 | Life Style

You’ve taken the leap: Bought your first home!And now suddenly reality has hit…The truth is new homeowners are likely to go through a period of...

Load More